WWE RAW Preview: Top faction gets a new member, Money in the Bank cash-in?

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE RAW preview, which will be the fallout show for last night's Hell in a Cell 2020. The pay-per-view saw some major titles changing hands and some feuds ending, while others possibly continuing further.

While no match or segment has been confirmed for WWE RAW as of the writing of this piece, there are plenty of interesting twists and turns that could take place on the show. Moreover, with WWE Survivor Series coming up next, the focus would be to start the build to the show.

Let's get straight into the preview of the RAW after WWE Hell in a Cell.

#5 What's next for the new WWE Champion Randy Orton on RAW?

The main event of Hell in a Cell 2020 saw Drew McIntyre defend his WWE Championship against Randy Orton. After a slow-paced match with some top quality moments, Orton managed to hit the RKO and pin McIntyre to become the new WWE Champion.

We might see Randy Orton open tonight's Monday Night RAW to celebrate his 14th World Championship reign. The question is what is next for him after defeating Drew McIntyre in an intense Hell in a Cell match.

Earlier there were rumors that the company is planning a match between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns for WWE Survivor Series 2020. With Orton now the WWE Champion, could he replace McIntyre in the same to set up a match between him and Roman Reigns at Survivor Series next month?

Even if the company does not go down that road, many Superstars on RAW will be waiting for The Legend Killer to get a shot at his WWE Championship. Randy Orton may also have to stay alert all the time as the threat of a Money in the Bank cash-in would be there, courtesy The Miz.