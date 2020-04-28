What a night!

MVP opened the show and Samoa Joe was on commentary again for tonight's RAW. MVP was hosting the VIP lounge and called out the three RAW contestants from the Money in the Bank match: Aleister Black, Rey Mysterio, and Apollo Crews. Before they could speak, Andrade's music hit, and Zelina Vega's faction appeared to tell them to give up their MITB spots to the three of them. Rey got on the mic and said that this called for a fight as the three Superstars attacked Andrade, Garza, and Theory.

Aleister Black, Rey Mysterio & Apollo Crews vs. Andrade, Angel Garza & AustinTheory

Crews picked up a big win for his team

Garza and Black kicked off the match before Black took Angel down to the mat in no time and the two traded holds for a good five minutes. Crews and Theory were in next and Apollo tagged Mysterio in right away. Rey countered a double team and was soon facing the US Champ Andrade before Garza and Theory pulled their teammate out of the ropes during the 619.

We returned from commercials to see Black take a beating from Andrade and then Theory. Black was isolated in the opponent's corner as Andrade and his teammates kept him pinned down. Black managed to bait Theory into a rollup before tagging in Rey. Mysterio hit some big moves before getting a near fall on Andrade.

Garza tossed Rey outside before we headed for another break. Back to the match, Rey managed to hit an amazing DDT off a counter before tagging in Crews. Crews fought through his opponents before getting a near fall on Theory. Andrade was legal and got a near fall while the rest of both teams were caught in a brawl outside. Apollo reversed the Hammerlock DDT into a powerbomb and got the win!

Result: Aleister Black, Rey Mysterio & Apollo Crews def. Andrade, Angel Garza & AustinTheory

Match rating: A