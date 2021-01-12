RAW Results: Huge betrayal sees top champion suffer loss; McIntyre responds to Royal Rumble challenge

Triple H kicked off RAW and welcomed us to the ThunderDome before he was interrupted by Randy Orton who wanted the WWE title handed to him or granted the last entry in Royal Rumble. Triple H went on about how he had been watching Randy make fun of and hurt legends for no reason at all and called him a 'no-good p***k'.

Randy changed his mind and he now wanted a match with Triple H who denied him but after Randy took shots at his family, Triple H punched him. Randy rolled out of the ring and said that 'he'll take that as a yes' before retreating backstage.

Backstage on RAW, Charlotte said that she was over her loss last week and was headed to the ring for a match.

Lacey Evans was backstage too and dedicated the match to Ric Flair.

Drew McIntyre was in a short video announcing that he tested positive for COVID-19 and was going to be away from the ring for some time.

Charlotte vs. Lacey Evans on RAW

Charlotte started strong and took Evans down with some chops and a kick in the corner for a near fall. Charlotte transitioned to a modified triangle lock and tossed Evans around before going after her knees.

Charlotte went for the Figure Four leg lock but Lacey found the bottom rope before Ric Flair made his entrance on RAW. Back after a break, Charlotte hit a huge Exploder Suplex and sent Evans outside with a big boot.

Charlotte hit the Natural Selection near the ropes and Ric put Lacey's foot on them, breaking the count. Charlotte was livid before going for a suplex but Ric pulled Flair by the foot and dropped her with Evans landing on top of her for a pinfall on RAW.

Result: Lacey Evans def. Charlotte

Ric and Lacey walked off backstage together, while Flair was not at all happy which what happened.

Match rating: B