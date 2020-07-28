Randy Orton kicked off RAW and talked about the accomplishments in his long career before talking about how he wanted to face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. He said Drew had his respect but he also had the title that Randy wants before challenging him to a title match at SummerSlam.

Nia Jax made her entrance as Randy was walking out and said she wanted to challenge for the RAW Women's title. Shayna Baszler interrupted her to say no one gave a damn about her but Nia punched her in the face and a brawl broke out as we headed for a break on RAW.

We returned to RAW after commercials to see The Street Profits in the ring. They wanted to be the ring announcers for the next match.

The Viking Raiders vs. Ricochet & Cedric Alexander vs. Andrade & Angel Garza - No.1 contender's match for the RAW Tag Titles

The Latinos chose to spectate early on

Andrade & Garza attacked The Viking Raiders before the bell even rang and the Profits had to step in before we headed for a break. Back on RAW, Alexander and Ivar were in the ring while Andrade & Garza chose to watch from ringside. Ricochet was tagged in and the two teams decided to attack Garza & Andrade instead of fighting each other.

The two teams wiped out Andrade & Garza before resuming the match and Ricochet teamed up with Andrade for a bit against Erik before Andrade turned on him. Ivar came in and took on Andrade before we got another ad break.

We returned to RAW to see Garza and Ricochet tag in before Ricochet hit a huge sequence of moves, ending in a standing moonsault. Andrade came in and Erik knocked him out before Garza dragged Erik ringside.