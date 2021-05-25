RAW Results: Chaotic finish to title match; Riddle uses RKO to beat former tag team champion

Bobby Lashley and MVP kicked off RAW. After reminding us WWE was going back on the road in July, MVP said a dark cloud was hanging over the WWE champ and it was Drew McIntyre.

Lashley said that after WrestleMania Backlash, Drew was not coming back anytime soon before the Scottish Warrior walked out to the ring. McIntyre started trash-talking before Kofi Kingston joined him. Kofi bragged about beating Lashley and Drew stepped in to say that it was only due to the distraction he caused at the end.

"The reason why I came out and answered @fightbobby's open challenge was because I never got my #WWEChampionship rematch!"@TrueKofi spittin' the truth on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/08RFgVUQDf — WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2021

Kofi demanded a title match because he never got a rematch after losing the WWE title to Brock Lesnar. He and Drew had a little face-off before Adam Pearce booked a match between them on RAW, with the winner going on to face Lashley for the WWE title at Hell in a Cell.

Drew McIntyre vs. Kofi Kingston - No. 1 Contender's Match for the WWE Championship on RAW

McIntyre tossed Kofi around as the match started before Kofi countered a vertical suplex but took the reverse Alabama Slam early on. The two were stuck on the top rope when Kofi hit a headbutt and then a crossbody to the mat before McIntyre got a Michinoku Driver.

Drew missed the Futureshock DDT but got the spinebuster and a sit-up powerbomb in for a near fall. Kingston hit a huge dive to the outside, taking out both Drew and Lashley, who was at ringside.

Kofi hit an SOS but Lashley came back and attacked Kofi before Woods and MVP joined in too. Drew hit a Claymore on Lashley and stayed in the ring with the New Day as Lashley and MVP retreated on RAW.

Result: DNF

Grade: B+

Rhea Ripley and Charlotte had a tense exchange backstage on RAW before Nikki Cross challenged them to a match. Charlotte said Cross wasn't worth her time but Rhea accepted the challenge.

