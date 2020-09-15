Drew McIntyre kicked off RAW and said that having sent Randy Orton to the hospital last week with three Claymore kicks, he was now back despite the fractured jaw. He said that the WWE title match at Clash of Champions should be an ambulance match.

Adam Pearce came out and said that Randy's condition was unconfirmed and he might not be able to compete at Clash of Champions. Drew had a match with Keith Lee tonight and if Lee won and Randy was still not clear to compete in two weeks, according to Pearce, Keith Lee would take Orton's place at Clash of Champions.

Keith Lee came out and shook the WWE champ's hand, reminding him that he posed a very real threat to McIntyre and his title.

The Street Profits vs. Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura on RAW

Shinsuke and Cesaro were doubleteaming Dawkins off the bat after he and Cesaro kicked us off. Dawkins managed to take down Nakamura and tag in Ford who hit a dive on the SmackDown champs before being caught and sent into the barricades.

We returned to RAW after a break to see Dawkins counter the Kinshasa before Ford went for the Frogsplash but Nakamura got his knees up. Cesaro hit the uppercut on Ford and then the Superplex but Dawkins had sneaked in a tag.

Cesaro took a splash from Dawkins while he was distracted and the Profits picked up the win.

Result: The Street Profits def. Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura

Match rating: B

Backstage on RAW, Angel Garza was flirting with Lana before Vega and Andrade entered and it eventually led to a brawl between the tag team partners.

The Mysterio Family was backstage on RAW, getting ready for Dominik's Steel Cage match with Rollins.

The Hurt Business was out next and Cedric was now and official member.