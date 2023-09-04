WWE RAW's newest star to dethrone Seth Rollins? Exploring massive twist following Payback

After a grueling match at Payback, Seth Rollins successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura. Despite securing a pinfall victory, the Visionary was assaulted by the King of Strong Style post-match, off-air, at Payback 2023. Despite incorporating the real-life injury angle of Rollins, Nakamura wasn't able to dethrone The Visionary.

However, now it seems like RAW's newest member, Jey Uso, could be the one to dethrone Seth Rollins.

For those unaware, Cody Rhodes appeared as a special guest on the Grayson Waller Effect at Payback 2023. During this appearance, the American Nightmare revealed that RAW is welcoming its newest member, in the form of Jey Uso. This follows the storyline angle, where the former Right Hand Man quit SmackDown & WWE.

The potential reason behind Jey being the one to dethrone the Visionary could be to delay the anticipated clash between Jimmy & Jey Uso. By keeping the Samoan twins in different brands, it's seemingly evident that WWE wants to extend the feud between these two. Moreover, there were earlier reports that the company aims to stage this clash at WrestleMania 40, which is in April next year.

Expand Tweet

So, in the meantime, the Stamford-based promotion still intends to book Jey strongly, to continue building hype around him. Also, the current scenario appears to be a fitting opportunity for WWE to give Jey Uso a World title run, given that both the Samoan twins are now exclusively working on different brands.

Having Jey Uso as World Heavyweight Champion will undoubtedly inject fresh excitement into Monday Night RAW. Furthermore, if this scenario unfolds in the coming months, the clash between Jimmy and Jey at WrestleMania 40 could even become a Championship bout.

What's next for Seth Rollins following Payback

The upcoming edition of the red brand will serve as the aftermath of Payback 2023. Although Seth Rollins successfully retained his championship on the show, he was still assaulted by Nakamura after the match. This suggests that the feud between these two is likely to continue. The Visionary may call out or confront the King of Strong Style, seeking an explanation for the off-air attack.

This confrontation could potentially set up another clash between these two. An ideal location for their rematch could be Fastlane 2023, scheduled for Saturday, October 7th, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN.

Expand Tweet

A rematch between Nakamura and Seth Rollins has the potential to generate significant interest among fans, particularly given the impressive performance of both stars on the show. It will be intriguing to see what WWE has in store for us in the upcoming edition of the red brand.