WWE RAW before WrestleMania 40 - Best and Worst - Heartbreaking betrayal teased; Roman Reigns finally does something

The go-home episode of WWE RAW before WrestleMania 40 felt like it. All matches from the red brand got their final bit of build, with most of it being good. A few things were also set up for The Show of Shows.

However, not everything on the show was great. There were a few hiccups on WWE RAW, but the positives outweighed the negatives.

So, without further ado, let's get into the biggest talking points from WWE RAW.

#3. Best/Worst: Ricochet shows out on WWE RAW but isn't on WrestleMania 40

It's a shame there isn't a place for Ricochet on the WrestleMania 40 card. The popular high-flyer is one of WWE RAW's top superstars in the ring and proved it with purpose on tonight's show.

He took on Ivar in an incredible match, ending it with an unbelievable feat of strength.

Ricochet hit him with a Fallaway Slam before winning with the 630 Splash. Unfortunately, this was to heat him for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown. The one positive is that Ricochet's feud with The Judgment Day will continue.

Andrade is set to face the former Intercontinental Champion soon, potentially WWE RAW after WrestleMania. That should be another banger.

#2. Worst: Dirty Dom's days are numbered

Speaking of The Judgment Day, it seems like Dominik Mysterio's time in the group might end soon. Tonight on WWE RAW, he invited Legado Del Fantasma to their clubhouse without informing anyone.

That's a big no-no, with Damian Priest even taking Dirty Dom to one side to call him out.

Tension between every member is clear, which indicates that some huge changes are on the way for The Judgment Day. One of them will likely see Dominik Mysterio permanently joining Santos Escobar's faction, extending their alliance beyond WrestleMania 40.

What that would do with Andrade is anybody's guess, given his on-screen association with Dominik. It would be a shame to see him leave his "family" after how close they've become. Is all of this just for a game of darts?

#2. Best: WrestleMania comes early for Mami and The Man

After their confrontation in Ariel Helwani's studio, which didn't look that convincing, Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch returned with a bang on WWE RAW.

The WrestleMania opponents got into a huge brawl on the go-home show despite Adam Pearce hiring a group of security guards to keep them apart.

Lynch and Ripley tore into each other while attacking the guards as well. Their fight continued backstage as a furious Pearce looked on. This was the perfect way to end the build for Rhea Ripley's match against Becky Lynch.

The anticipation is through the roof, with many expecting the women to steal the show at WrestleMania 40.

#1. Worst: Is Chad turning heel?

Chad Gable's involvement in the Intercontinental Championship storyline heading into WrestleMania 40 might be a sign of change.

WWE RAW featured a vignette of him training Sami Zayn for his match against Gunther, but there could be an ulterior motive.

This suggests Gable has control over his chances at WrestleMania 40. What if he's still bitter about losing to Zayn and wants to beat The Ring General himself? It is possible after Gunther attacked the former Olympian off-camera on WWE RAW.

These selfish motives might explain why Chad Gable is so "invested" in Sami Zayn's pursuit of the IC Title. Hopefully, that isn't the case, and he will remain a babyface for his ultimate rematch against Gunther.

#1. Best: The Tribal Chief has finally shown up

It has felt like forever that we've been waiting for Roman Reigns to remind everyone he's the champion. Following over a month of The Rock overshadowing him, The Tribal Chief finally did something about it. Granted, he's still a level below The Final Boss regarding intimidation, but Reigns had a good outing on WWE RAW.

After he and The Rock opened the show, it looked like The Big Uce was leaving the arena. However, Roman Reigns showed up during the main event.

Seth Rollins' Bloodline Rules Match with Solo Sikoa ended in a No-Contest following interference from Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, The Rock, Cody Rhodes, and finally, The Tribal Chief.

The chaos was great and served as the perfect preview for WrestleMania 40. Reigns and Rock laid out Rollins and Rhodes as they got destroyed with a weight belt. While not as traumatic as WWE RAW last week, this beatdown was effective. It nearly verged on uncomfortable without completely jumping the gun.

That's the mark of a successful go-home segment. Now, the world wants to see Seth Rollins and especially Cody Rhodes get their revenge against The Bloodline. Mission accomplished.

