WWE Royal Rumble 2021: 5 Biggest news stories - Edge & Christian reunite, female stars receive huge pushes  

From Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens' hard-hitting Last Man Standing Match to a high-stakes clash between Goldberg and Drew McIntyre, WWE Royal Rumble 2021 featured many contrasting moments.

Royal Rumble has consistently delivered over the past few years, but this was the first time that the event took place in the absence of an actual live crowd. As a result, this year's Royal Rumble may not have reached its full potential, but it was certainly an enjoyable ride from start-to-finish.

The Road to WrestleMania has officially begun, and the interesting fallout from Royal Rumble will certainly be a huge part of WWE programming over the next few months.

What are your thoughts on this year's WWE Royal Rumble event?

Here are the five biggest news stories from WWE Royal Rumble 2021.

#5 Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defeated Charlotte Flair and Asuka to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

A title change from this year's Royal Rumble event occurred during the Kickoff Show.

Charlotte Flair and Asuka have been fighting two separate battles on WWE RAW, but they stuck together to defend their Women's Tag Team Titles against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax at the pay-per-view.

Towards the end, Lacey Evans and Ric Flair arrived to distract Charlotte. The Queen could not balance both ends simultaneously, which allowed Jax and Baszler to pick up the victory here. Charlotte and Asuka's short-lived run as the Tag Team Champions came to an end, but the plot points from this match would later pan out in the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Charlotte Flair only eliminated one person from the Rumble, but she survived until the "final three" sequence. The Queen also encountered Lacey Evans in the multi-woman bout, as The Sassy Southern Belle wore Charlotte's robes to fire shots at The Nature Boy's daughter.

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler may have become the new Tag Team Champions, but they still don't like each other, which became apparent during the Rumble. Jax eventually eliminated her own partner, and Jax herself was eliminated by a returning Lana.

While the Women's Tag Team Division hasn't made any huge leaps, it was nice to see how WWE connected the Kickoff Show match to the Women's Royal Rumble bout.