WWE Royal Rumble 2022: Full match-card predictions

The WrestleMania season is almost here as WWE Royal Rumble 2022 will kick things off for The Show of Shows in grand style. Royal Rumble is set to take place on January 29, 2022, at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

One of the "Big Four" pay-per-views of WWE, Royal Rumble is one of the most exciting shows of the year. The majority of this excitement is due to the traditional Royal Rumble matches for men and women with a WrestleMania main event at stake.

Shocking appearances, massive returns, star power, excitement, nostalgia, and so much more make this pay-per-view a must-watch for any wrestling fan.

With the build-up to the show in full swing on both RAW and SmackDown, let's take a look at the full match card predictions for Royal Rumble 2022. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and predictions for the show. Who are you rooting for to be the last man and woman in the ring?

#7 Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship at Royal Rumble

This past week on Friday Night SmackDown, Universal Champion Roman Reigns got a massive surprise. Adam Pearce got the task to decide Reigns' next opponent and the show ended with RAW superstar Seth Rollins confronting The Tribal Chief.

WWE on FOX's Twitter account jumped the gun and confirmed the match, only to take down their tweet. However, it's clear that we are headed towards a title clash at Royal Rumble 2022 between these two former Shield brothers.

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins is a massive feud and fans are already excited for this. While the "heel vs. heel" issue is there, WWE can pull this off. Rollins is one of the few stars on the current roster that can realistically dethrone Reigns as the Universal Champion. But we believe The Tribal Chief will come out victorious and continue his historical title run.

Prediction: Roman Reigns retains the Universal Championship

