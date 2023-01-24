WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is packed with multiple blockbuster matches alongside the usual over-the-top-rope events. Fans will witness the first ever Pitch-Black match between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight and the story of Uncle Howdy will continue in the Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair showdown for the RAW Women's Championship.

The first of the big 4s in WWE this year will emanate from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Famous for its Rumble moments, the arena has previously hosted 1997 and 2017 editions of the event. Interestingly, Randy Orton won the signature 30-Man fight six years ago and is now rumored to return at the event after recovering from his injury.

In this list, we will look at four matches that should have happened at WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

#4. Karrion Kross and Scarlett vs. Emma and Madcap Moss

Lately, mixed tag team matches have found a resurgence in WWE. The Miz and Maryse are not putting over any superstars this time as the roles have shifted to stars such as Karrion Kross and Madcap Moss.

A reoccurring story from live events the previous year was the bout between two real-life couples. Madcap Moss and Emma (Tenille Dashwood) traded wins with Karrion Kross and Scarlett. The matches could have gained emphasis if the program was capitalized upon, leading to a full-fledged mixed rivalry.

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 was a great opportunity for the company to explore the impact of mixed matches between less-renowned teams on bigger stages. It would have also gained the competitors some valuable TV time.

#3. Gunther vs. Braun Strowman for the Intercontinental Championship

The Ring General is one of the most prolific performers on the SmackDown brand. He has put banger after banger with Sheamus and his crew. However, fans doubted his ability to continue the success without The Celtic Warrior until Braun Strowman emerged as a challenger for his title.

Gunther has defended his championship on multiple occasions but mostly in weekly shows. His battle with Strowman on the January 13 edition of SmackDown was no exception. The bout was well-received by fans and critics alike, yet a follow-up showdown at Royal Rumble could have generated more hype for the event.

Despite reigning as Intercontinental Champion for 150+ days, Gunther has rarely been included in the promotion's pay-per-view plans. The breakout star should have been included in WWE Royal Rumble 2023 to increase his validity.

#2. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship

On the final Smackdown episode of 2022, Ronda Rousey dropped the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Charlotte Flair in the usual fashion. She was coaxed into a fight by The Nature Girl, who then destroyed Rousey in less than a minute, even though the former champion was a legit menace to her former challengers.

The Rowdy One disappeared from WWE TV after she dropped the gold. Her sudden downfall came as a shock to everyone, but so did the news of a lack of a rematch. It is obvious that the former champ to haunt the new champ for a while but the company seems uninterested in repeating the same story.

Rousey and Flair could have culminated in their long-drawn rivalry at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 before going in opposite directions. It would have been a fitting end to their story. Ronda, after apparently losing to Charlotte, could have then vied for the tag titles alongside Shayna Baszler.

#1. Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 would have been a fitting continuation

The Bloodline is in a state of turmoil where Sami Zayn is the victim again. This time, the Honorary Uce is in deep waters for letting the stable down due to his incompetence, having lost a tag team match alongside Roman Reigns last year.

Instead of holding a Tribal Court, which seems to have toned down the hype, Reigns could have challenged Sami Zayn to prove his worth at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. It would have been a great way to continue the story with Zayn showing hints of becoming the new Tribal Chief while Reigns being worried about his position in The Bloodline despite being the leader for years.

Zayn pinning The Head of the Table at the end of the show could have been an apex cliffhanger. The follow-up episodes of RAW and SmackDown shows would have been worth the wait.

The Tribal Chief will be in action against Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. With two superstars and contrasting characters, Reigns is a heavy favorite to win the bout. The sole thread keeping the anticipation for this match alive is the drama which is to be unfolded between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

