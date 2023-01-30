WWE Royal Rumble 2023: 5 key takeaways from the show

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is in the history books! Although sky-high expectations may have led fans to assume otherwise, the show was fantastic, with a decent list of surprises and top-tier storytelling.

The highlights included Cody Rhodes making his long-awaited in-ring return to win the Men's Rumble, Rhea Ripley booking her ticket to WrestleMania 39, Bray Wyatt making quick work of LA Knight, and Roman Reigns defeating Kevin Owens, followed by a heartbreaking segment.

With that said, let's delve into five key takeaways from WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

#5. Based on his performance at WWE Royal Rumble 2023, Gunther will be a huge star soon

Gunther delivered a career-defining performance at the Rumble

The final two of the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble were in peculiar positions: Cody Rhodes, the eventual winner and last entrant, and Gunther, who started at number one. Considering their characters and how they're built on television, it made sense for them to switch entries, but the booking decision showed the company's faith in the Intercontinental Champion.

The Ring General was the star of the 29-man melee if one excludes Rey Mysterio. He was the so-called "Iron man" of the contest. The SmackDown Superstar lasted an hour and ten minutes, breaking Mysterio's long-standing record for the longest time spent in a traditional Rumble. Furthermore, he tossed out five men, an impressive list that included Booker T, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre.

Although he finished as the runner-up, Gunther is now a front-runner to win next year's Rumble, especially under Triple H's creative regime. With the way he was booked at WWE Royal Rumble 2023, WWE likely sees him as a top star, and he will likely break many records in the years to come.

#4. Rhea Ripley is the next top star of WWE's women's division

Dominik Mysterio would be proud of his "MAMI!"

While Gunther is the star of the Men's Royal Rumble, Rhea Ripley was the saving grace and highlight of the 30-woman bout. Like The Ring General, she opened the match and went the distance, setting a new record for the longest time spent by a female in the Rumble.

Ripley had a wonderful evening, which was even more impressive considering her confrontation with Edge and Beth Phoenix earlier in the show. She tossed out seven other women, executed a jaw-dropping Rip-Tide on Nia Jax, and eliminated Chelsea Green in five seconds to set another record. Even a knee dislocation couldn't stop her from making history.

The Eradicator of The Judgment Day will be in a big-time match at 'Mania. It remains to be seen who she chooses, but The Show of Shows will feature the genesis of the female division's new top star. If booked like she was at WWE Royal Rumble 2023, Ripley may become the Brock Lesnar of the women's roster.

#3. WWE Royal Rumble 2023 proved that thematic matches aren't always a good thing

Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight had one of the best storylines and narratives one could expect from modern-day wrestling. Compared to the FireFly Funhouse Match and Boneyard bout, this one was a letdown and has been met with much disapproval from the WWE Universe.

The only memorable moments were the former Universal Champion's entrance and his glow-in-the-dark hideous mask. The excessive use of neon lighting was unnecessary and made it feel like the match was more about Mountain Dew sponsorship. The kendo stick looked like a lightsaber, and LA Knight's trunks seemed too bright for a seemingly dark and menacing segment.

Uncle Howdy's dive into Knight in the post-match segment didn't accomplish anything other than completely burying the 40-year-old SmackDown Superstar. The puppets should have appeared during the match. For a battle that lacked brutality and mind games, Wyatt's first encounter seemingly failed to live up to expectations.

#2. Cody Rhodes is the top babyface of the company

Although they spoiled his return by announcing his entry in a video package, Cody Rhodes' comeback at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 was well-executed and a valuable hallmark in his redemption narrative. Entering the battlefield at the coveted final spot, Rhodes persevered through fifteen minutes of brutality and grandeur to book his ticket to The Show of Shows.

If they hadn't spoiled it, this had the makings of John Cena's stunning comeback inside Madison Square Garden in January 2008. The American Nightmare achieved the biggest win of his career at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 despite sustaining another injury. Now, he is one step away from completing the perfect comeback story, a feat even a Hall of Famer like Edge couldn't accomplish.

The main event of WrestleMania 39, expected to be Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes, will solidify the RAW Superstar as the company's top babyface. The pop he would receive upon ending Reigns' tyrannical reign at the summit would be unbelievable.

#1. The Sami Zayn- KO- Bloodline narrative is the best piece of storytelling in a long time

When rumors began circulating that Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens would be the main event WWE Royal Rumble 2023, fans were expecting something massive. Many hypothesized The Rock's comeback to challenge The Tribal Chief, but instead, we witnessed one of the most heartbreaking and telling segments in recent memory.

The storytelling was picture-perfect, and the crowd was hooked. The emotion on display was palpable. After Reigns defeated KO, The Bloodline, minus Sami Zayn, executed a brutal assault on Owens before hand-cuffing their arch-foe to the top rope. The Honorary Uce was visibly disturbed by the onslaught of his real-life best friend.

As Roman Reigns began to blast KO with a steel chair, Zayn intervened. The Tribal Chief ordered The Honorary Uce to attack Owens, but after minutes of hesitation, Zayn nearly broke the champion's back with a thunderous chair shot. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa attacked the traitor before an emotional Jey Uso walked away in tears.

Everything from Zayn's confusion to Reigns' anger to Jey's tears at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 told an incredible story. The Honorary Uce may soon become the 2014 version of Daniel Bryan, and the crowd loves almost everything Sami Zayn does.

