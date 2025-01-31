Welcome to today's edition of the WWE Rumor and News Roundup, in which we bring you the hottest reports and news from the world of the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

Today's edition features the Triple H-led creative team's possible championship plans for a 17-time WWE champion, who has been absent since December 2023. We will also cover a disappointing update on a major name's rumored return, important news related to Stephanie McMahon ahead of the Royal Rumble, and a backstage figure confirming there is heat between him and another commentator.

Let's get right into it:

#4. Huge plans for Charlotte Flair upon her WWE return

Charlotte Flair is a six-time RAW Women's Champion, a seven-time SmackDown Women's Champion, a one-time Divas Champion, and a two-time NXT Women's Champion. She has also held the Women's Tag Team Title once. The Queen is set to return to in-ring duties after a nearly 14-month hiatus on February 1.

In the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Backstage Pass, JoeyVotes and TC reported that not only is Flair slated for an appearance change, but there are possibly creative plans in place for her to win a championship sooner rather than later.

It is being speculated that Flair may face WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. If that's the case, she could be the favorite to dethrone The Buff Barbie. If she does that, it will be similar to WrestleMania 36, where Charlotte stopped a rising Rhea Ripley in her tracks, dethroning Mami to become NXT Women's Champion.

#3. An update on Brock Lesnar

Cody Rhodes defeated Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2023. [Image via WWE.com]

Brock Lesnar has been referenced on RAW multiple times recently. This includes a promo from Cody Rhodes in which The American Nightmare said he slayed a beast. This led to some speculation that WWE could be testing the waters for a possible return for The Beast Incarnate. However, that doesn't seem to be the case in reality.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that there is currently no movement regarding Brock Lesnar's WWE return. So for now, fans are going to have to be satisfied with the occasional references.

The Stamford-based promotion's public stance is that Brock is currently at home ''being Brock'' and that the company isn't actively avoiding him. But fans find that hard to believe, as he's too big a name to simply leave aside while being on a lucrative contract.

#2. Stephanie McMahon confirms her Royal Rumble status

The Billion Dollar Princess! [Image via WWE.com]

Stephanie McMahon has been away from the spotlight since January 2023. The Billion Dollar Princess has made occasional appearances at special events and has stated that she is always cheering on as a fan.

The former WWE Chairwoman recently made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, where it was confirmed that she would be at the Royal Rumble. While it first sounded like she would enter the Women's Rumble Match, Stephanie clarified by stating that she wouldn't be competing.

"I'm not in the Rumble Match, that is. I'm not in the 'Rumble Match at all," she said.

#1. Booker T confirms that things are not ok between him and Corey Graves

Expand Tweet

Corey Graves has been the talk of the town in the wrestling world and not for the right reasons. The 40-year-old wrestler-turned-commentator is back on NXT after an extensive stint on the main roster, where his spot has seemingly been taken by Pat McAfee. Meanwhile, Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett have developed a good rapport that has kept them together.

In a recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, NXT commentator Booker T said that he wasn't ''cool'' with Graves' now-deleted posts on X earlier this month in which The Iron City Hardcore had expressed his unhappiness over moving to the developmental brand from the main roster.

"We're not cool; not cool at all—I didn't like the tweet... I didn't tell him [Corey] I didn't like it, but I'm sure there perhaps will come a time when I might say it. He wasn't talking to me; [he] wasn't talking about me, so therefore that's out of my pay rate, you know what I mean? So I let the bosses handle that stuff!" he said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Booker T and Graves allegedly had "heat" several years ago. However, it was revealed to be a worked angle when the former NXT Tag Team Champion appeared on the Hall of Fame podcast. However, this seems to be a legitimate issue, and it's going to be interesting to see how it all unfolds.

