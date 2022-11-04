WWE Rumor Review: 14-time world champion retiring, top star's issues with Bray Wyatt storyline, potential change to TV-14

Welcome to this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE Rumor Review. Here, we will look at some big rumors from close to a year ago and determine how accurate they were.

Last November was eventful, from multiple prominent superstars being released to a few others leaving at the end of their contracts. There were rumors of a certain legend being forced into retirement, while frustration around Bray Wyatt's storylines was also made prominent.

Also, we heard of a big change seemingly being made to WWE's programming. So, without further ado, let's get into the Rumor Review and see what came true.

#5. Kyle O'Reilly's imminent WWE departure

O'Reilly reunited with his Undisputed friends in AEW.

The second half of 2021 saw Adam Cole and Bobby Fish leave WWE and eventually sign with AEW. Their former stablemate, Kyle O'Reilly, was seemingly next, with Mike Johnson of PWInsider reporting that his contract would expire in December.

The rumors proved to be true as O'Reilly left the company before the start of 2022. He put over Von Wagner in a Steel Cage Match on the December 7 episode of NXT, two days after they failed to win the brand's Tag Team Titles at NXT WarGames.

Kyle O'Reilly would eventually become All Elite as well, reuniting with Cole and Fish to form the Undisputed Elite.

#4. Rumor on Vince McMahon always being high on Nia Jax

Nia Jax was successful in WWE.

Nia Jax's WWE release came as a surprise to many, including Dave Meltzer. He mentioned in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Vince McMahon had always been high on the former RAW Women's Champion and tried to protect her.

That seemingly was the case, as Jax was prominently featured on WWE television throughout her five years on the main roster. She enjoyed several strong pushes as well, most recently as the star of the women's tag team division alongside Shayna Baszler.

Therefore, one can pinpoint the accuracy of the rumor.

#3. NXT's rumored rating change to TV-14

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes Within the origins of this NXT 2.0 concept was an idea that the programs rating would shift from TV-PG to TV-14. Source confirms that’s still very much on the table and USA Network is not opposed. If / when WWE decides to make the change is TBD. Within the origins of this NXT 2.0 concept was an idea that the programs rating would shift from TV-PG to TV-14. Source confirms that’s still very much on the table and USA Network is not opposed. If / when WWE decides to make the change is TBD.

NXT was rebranded to NXT 2.0 in September 2021, with more changes reportedly being proposed. The rumored idea was that the show's rating would move from TV-PG to TV-14, according to WrestleVotes.

It was further reported that USA Network was not opposed to the change. However, despite NXT's slightly mature-themed product, the show has remained TV-PG. It doesn't seem like the brand will change ratings now, with its current formula working quite well.

#2. Randy Orton's concerns about his storyline with Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt's final storyline before his WWE release in 2021 came against Randy Orton, which saw The Viper set The Fiend on fire before defeating him at WrestleMania 37. It was a messy angle, and it felt like Vince McMahon had no idea how to book it week-on-week.

While one would expect Wyatt to be unhappy with the storyline, Sean Ross Sapp reported on Fightful Select that Orton was just as frustrated at its creative direction. He and other wrestlers backstage seemingly voiced their concerns as well.

This proved to be true after the 14-time world champion spoke about his issues with the believability of the angle during an interview. Regardless, Randy Orton did the best with what he was given, and things got better for him, with the formation of RK-Bro shortly after WrestleMania.

#1. Triple H's in-ring future in doubt

Triple H will not return to the ring.

Triple H underwent heart surgery in September 2021 following a cardiac event, immediately putting his in-ring future into doubt. Two months later, Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that The Game was likely to retire.

He hadn't returned to work backstage at the time but would eventually do so. Triple H officially announced his retirement in March 2022. His final match was at Super ShowDown 2019, where he lost to Randy Orton.

Fortunately, The King of Kings is now in a more significant role than previously expected, taking over the creative side of WWE. It has proven to be a popular move, with fans delighted with Triple H's direction of the product.

Make sure to stay updated on the world of WWE with our daily News and Rumor Roundups HERE.

Can Paul Heyman be trusted? We asked one of the original Bloodline members. Check it out here.

Poll : 0 votes