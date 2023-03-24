WWE Rumor Review: Bobby Lashley's WrestleMania opponent, Night One main event, reason for big title change

Welcome to this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE Rumor Review. Here, we look back at a few big rumors from a year ago and determine whether they came true.

From the main event of WrestleMania 38 to potential plans beyond the event, we are covering a wide range of stories surrounding The Show of Shows. The likes of Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Bobby Lashley are all involved.

Another rumor indicated the venue for WWE's first premium live event in the United Kingdom in nearly two decades. So, without further ado, let's get into the review.

#5 WrestleMania 38 Night One main event finalized

Stone Cold returned to the ring last year

While the main event of WrestleMania Night Two is always known ahead of time, recent editions of The Show of Shows have seen multiple options considered for the headline spot on Night One. Last year was no exception, with Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey being earmarked for the main event on Saturday.

However, as WrestleMania 38 got closer, WWE seemingly had a change in plans. Reddit insider kermit125, who has broken several stories in the past, reported that Night One of the program would be main evented by Kevin Owens hosting Stone Cold Steve Austin on The Kevin Owens Show.

This rumor was correct, with The Texas Rattlesnake even coming out of retirement to wrestle KO. Austin ended the show standing tall and drinking beer.

#4 Why Ricochet won the Intercontinental Championship from Sami Zayn

Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn to win the Intercontinental Championship on the March 4, 2022, episode of SmackDown, ending The Master Strategist's two-week reign with the belt. Ringside News reported that WWE wanted to remove the title from Zayn's WrestleMania feud with Johnny Knoxville.

This rumor is pretty much true, as Knoxville defeated the in-ring veteran at The Show of Shows. He hasn't returned to WWE since then, so there wasn't a chance the Jackass star would have won a title.

#3 Rumored venue for WWE's UK premium live event

Clash at the Castle was a massive success.

WWE had grand plans for a premium live event in the United Kingdom in 2022. Scheduled to take place on September 3, the show was a source of real excitement. That's why WrestleVotes' report about the venue generated quite the buzz.

The reliable Twitter handle stated that the much-awaited show was set to take place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Clash at the Castle, as the UK event would be called, did indeed take place there.

#2 Bobby Lashley vs. Omos set for WrestleMania 38

In the weeks leading up to WrestleMania 38, Omos squashed several superstars on RAW. He issued a challenge to anybody for The Show of Shows. Multiple rumors emerged, claiming that The Nigerian Giant would have a match at the event.

While WrestleVotes did not outright reveal who Omos would face, a report from Fightful Select stated that Bobby Lashley was set to return and set up a 'Mania match against the seven-foot superstar.

That is exactly what happened. The All Mighty returned from a shoulder injury on the RAW before WrestleMania 38 to set up a match against Omos, which he would win.

#1 Rumored plans for the RAW after WrestleMania 38

Where is Ezekiel?

The RAW after WrestleMania has traditionally featured some major moments over the years. This includes debuts, returns, and other surprises. And it seemed like the night after 'Mania 38 would receive a similar treatment. According to Cageside Seats, WWE had some big surprises and returns planned for the show.

Looking back a year later, not much sticks out in terms of surprises. Veer Mahaan finally came to RAW and Ezekiel, the younger brother of Elias made his debut. Meanwhile, MVP betrayed Bobby Lashley to side with Omos. There weren't really any other surprises, much to everyone's confusion.

This renders the rumor somewhat untrue, as the level of surprises on the RAW after WrestleMania 38 was nowhere near what WWE had pulled off in previous years.

