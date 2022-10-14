WWE Rumor Review: Plans for Brock Lesnar after Crown Jewel, former superstar returning for the third time, 14-time champion's inner circle pushing for her release

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE Rumor Review. Here, we will look at the top rumors from a few months ago and determine how accurate they were.

Brock Lesnar was in the mix with his Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns looming. There were rumors on The Beast Incarnate's reported status following Crown Jewel and which brand he would be on.

Speaking of Saudi Arabia, the plans for 2022's shows in the Kingdom were made known. A major backstage incident led to speculation over a significant star possibly wanting to be released.

Meanwhile, there was talk of a former superstar returning to the company in a non-wrestling role. Without further ado, let's get into these rumors.

#5. The brand status of multiple undrafted stars

Asuka always remained on Monday nights.

The WWE Draft took place at the start of October 2021 as most of the roster found out which brand they would be on. However, a few absent superstars were left undrafted. PWInsider reported the destinations for some of them, including Brock Lesnar.

The Beast Incarnate was said to officially be on SmackDown, which was the case until Roman Reigns' absence from the Day 1 premium live event forced a last-minute change. Asuka, Elias, and Lucha House Party were all reportedly assigned to RAW. The first two are on the red brand, while the team was released shortly afterward.

Meanwhile, Dakota Kai remained in NXT despite rumors of her being drafted to RAW or SmackDown. All things considered, the original report was more or less accurate.

#4. Jimmy Wang Yang's return to WWE

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists James Yun aka Jimmy Wang Yang is already done with WWE following a short tryout run as a potential Producer.



Yang started the tryout in October and after several weeks in the role, deciding the position wasn't for him and opted to move on.



- PWInsider James Yun aka Jimmy Wang Yang is already done with WWE following a short tryout run as a potential Producer.Yang started the tryout in October and after several weeks in the role, deciding the position wasn't for him and opted to move on.- PWInsider https://t.co/leLRymxEfo

Jimmy Wang Yang briefly returned to the promotion in 2021, trying out as a backstage producer. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer initially reported that Wang Yang was present backstage for the October 25 episode of RAW where he was confirmed for his new role.

However, Wang Yang was never permanently brought on board as a producer. He remained in the company for a few months before leaving in December.

#3 WWE's Saudi Arabia shows in 2022

They go to Saudi Arabia twice a year.

Following Crown Jewel, rumors indicated WWE's next shows in the Kingdom would happen in February and October of 2022, with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reporting the company's plans for the same.

While no listings were confirmed, the tentative dates were more or less accurate. WWE held Elimination Chamber in Jeddah on February 19 while Crown Jewel will take place in a few weeks. It's in November, in a similar range as had been reported.

#2. Rumor on a few people in Charlotte Flair's circle pushing for her WWE release

Charlotte Flair is still in the company.

The backstage confrontation between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair following the October 22 episode of SmackDown led to several rumors about what transpired. One of them was about The Queen potentially leaving WWE.

According to PWInsider, Flair's inner circle was privately pushing for her release from the company. It was mentioned that nobody expected it to happen, though. Either way, there was never any threat beyond that of Charlotte leaving.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion has been on a hiatus for the past few months as she married AEW's Andrade El Idolo in May. Charlotte could be back soon but is dealing with some "personal issues," according to Andrade.

#1. Rumored plans for Brock Lesnar following Crown Jewel 2021

Brock Lesnar unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Crown Jewel 2021. This was reportedly said to be his last appearance of the year, according to WrestlingNews. The rumor also indicated his next scheduled match would be at the Royal Rumble.

The Beast Incarnate appeared the following night on SmackDown, where he got suspended for attacking officials. Lesnar returned in December to begin the build toward his rematch against Roman Reigns at Day 1.

Brock Lesnar won the WWE Championship at the New Year's Day show after The Tribal Chief tested positive for COVID-19. He lost and regained the belt over the next few months, leading to a world title unification match against Reigns at WrestleMania 38.

Make sure to stay updated on the world of WWE with our daily News and Rumor Roundups HERE.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes