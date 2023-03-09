WWE Rumor Review: Former US Champion leaving the company, Cody Rhodes' uncertain future, released star returning

Welcome to this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE Rumor Review. Here, we aim to look back at a few big rumors from a year ago and determine whether they came true.

This week features a variety of stories involving former stars potentially returning to WWE, World Title plans after WrestleMania 38, and a surprising name departing the company. There was also talk of Vince McMahon pushing a certain SmackDown star.

Not all of them came true, though. So, without further ado, let's get into the Rumor Review.

#5. Rumor on Vince McMahon deciding to push Ricochet

Before 2022, Ricochet had been languishing in the midcard for years without much direction. This is why PWInsider's report of Vince McMahon deciding to push him caused fans to get excited. Mike Johnson stated that Ricochet was considered the number two singles babyface on SmackDown at the time.

While he won the Intercontinental Championship the following week, the high-flying superstar was never really treated like a bigger deal under Vince McMahon. Ricochet didn't even have a match at WrestleMania 38, so this rumor can be considered a mixed bag.

Triple H has booked the former United States Champion much better since he took over as the head of creative. Ricochet has a bright future right now.

#4. Cesaro leaving WWE

Claudio Castagnoli is now in AEW.

In another case of a superstar being stuck in the midcard, Cesaro wasn't up to much when his WWE contract expired in February 2022. Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported that The Swiss Superman departed after he and the company could not agree on the terms of his new deal.

This was true, with Cesaro really leaving the WWE after nearly a decade on the main roster. He debuted in All Elite Wrestling at the promotion's joint pay-per-view with NJPW, the Forbidden Door.

Back wrestling under his real name, Claudio Castagnoli is the current Ring of Honor World Champion in the revived promotion under Tony Khan's management.

#3. Rumored World Title plans after WrestleMania 38

Despite Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar facing off in a World Title unification match at WrestleMania 38, rumors stated there would still be two male World Champions in WWE. This was according to Dave Meltzer in a late February 2022 edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

He further claimed that having a single World Champion was not feasible for the company. However, that is precisely what happened. Reigns defeated Lesnar and became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The Tribal Chief still currently has two belts. It remains to be seen if they get separated in the near future.

#2. Drave Maverick re-signing in a new role

He was released twice.

Drake Maverick was released by WWE twice, with him returning to the company shortly after both times. His second return was seemingly for a different role, though. Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported that Maverick re-signed with the company as a writer in the creative team for RAW.

The former 205 Live general manager confirmed this on his LinkedIn page in a now-deleted post. He remains in the company to this day. It seems like Drake Maverick's time in the ring is done.

#1. Alleged uncertainty over Cody Rhodes' return

He will main-event WrestleMania 39.

The initial rumors of Cody Rhodes returning to WWE took the wrestling world by storm. However, things had quietened down for a little while. A report from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net stated that talks between The American Nightmare and WWE had "fizzled out."

Whether or not things were at a standstill, Cody Rhodes did return to the company. So, any rumor suggesting uncertainty was likely smoke and mirrors. The former AEW star returned to the company at WrestleMania 38, where he defeated Seth Rollins in a great match.

Rhodes is the company's biggest babyface, having won the 2023 Royal Rumble Match. The American Nightmare is set to face Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39, and he may very well dethrone The Tribal Chief.

Make sure to stay updated on the world of WWE with our daily News and Rumor Roundups HERE.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : Will Cody Rhodes dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39? Yes No 0 votes