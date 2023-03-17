WWE Rumor Review: Major main roster debut, the next Brock Lesnar, plans for Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania

Welcome to this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE Rumor Review, where we look back at a few big rumors from a year ago and determine whether they came true.

This time, the focus is partly on WrestleMania 38. There was heavy talk of plans for Cody Rhodes' WWE return, while Vince McMahon was expected to start an angle during his interview on The Pat McAfee show.

Other stories covered here include the company's alleged plans for "another Brock Lesnar" and the aftermath of Big E's neck injury. So, without further ado, let's get into this review.

#5. Details on the much-hyped Vince McMahon-Pat McAfee interview

A feud was slated to begin here.

When Vince McMahon was announced to make an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show before WrestleMania 38, fans immediately thought the two would begin their rumored feud for The Show of Shows. However, that was not how the interview played out.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that it would be an actual interview instead of a "kayfabe-filled one," which is precisely what happened. It did have promotional elements to it, with McMahon even announcing that Pat McAfee would have a match at WrestleMania.

The two did face off in an impromptu bout on Night Two of the event.

#4. Rumor on why Bron Breakker lost the NXT Championship to Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler shocked the wrestling world when he won the NXT Championship from Bron Breakker. There was heavy speculation on why WWE booked the title change, with Dave Meltzer stating that the second-generation star was being considered for a quick main roster call-up.

He further reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Breakker might win back the belt from Ziggler at NXT Stand and Deliver, unless he was debuting on RAW or SmackDown after WrestleMania 38. None of the two scenarios played out, effectively ruling the rumor incorrect.

Bron Breakker did regain the NXT Championship, to be fair, but it wasn't at Stand and Deliver. He did so on the RAW after WrestleMania.

#3. Cody Rhodes' match at WrestleMania 38

Cody returned at The Show of Shows.

Following some confusion over whether Cody Rhodes would sign with WWE, the company's plans for him were made apparent. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that The American Nightmare was set to have a secret debut ahead of a WrestleMania match against Seth Rollins.

Rhodes did not appear on RAW before the event, instead returning at The Show of Shows itself. He indeed faced Rollins at 'Mania, proving the report correct. Cody is set to face Roman Reigns at this year's edition of The Show of Shows.

#2. WWE's rumored plans for "another Brock Lesnar"

Do you want to see Brock Lesnar vs Gable Steveson?

WWE seemingly had plans to replicate Brock Lesnar's instant success in the ring with Gable Steveson. Like The Beast Incarnate, the Olympic gold medalist is an athlete of the highest caliber.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer in March, the company was looking to fast-track Steveson to the main roster and book him like Lesnar. However, save for an appearance at WrestleMania 38 and a one-off segment with Kurt Angle in December, he is yet to do anything in a WWE ring.

Whether or not the company had plans to make Gable Steveson "another Brock Lesnar," this rumor did not come true as he is yet to officially debut on RAW or SmackDown.

#1. Rumor on Ridge Holland visiting Big E in the hospital

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Ridge Holland visited Big E in the hospital to check on him last night. Several members of the roster also joined. Big E is a beloved fella Ridge Holland visited Big E in the hospital to check on him last night. Several members of the roster also joined. Big E is a beloved fella

Big E suffered a broken neck following a freak accident on the March 11, 2022 episode of SmackDown. Ridge Holland gave him an overhead belly-to-belly suplex on the floor, with E landing awkwardly. After the New Day member was taken to the hospital, several WWE Superstars reportedly visited him there.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that Holland was among them, with him being apologetic about the situation. This rumor was confirmed, with Big E further stating that the Englishman reached out to him multiple times.

Ridge Holland even sent the former WWE Champion a large package of red meat as a way to apologize for the injury he caused.

