WWE Rumor Review: Massive plans for The Bloodline, Female star's in-ring comeback, Randy Orton's return

Welcome to Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE Rumor Review, where we look at some of the biggest rumors from a few months ago and see how they transpired. This week focuses on some returns from short-term absences.

The likes of Randy Orton and Sasha Banks are featured, along with some specific plans for a recently debuted concept. Meanwhile, the company had hoped for a big in-ring return on SmackDown in July.

We also have a rumor on how much of a priority The Bloodline is for WWE, even during difficult times for the group. Roman Reigns continues to be the number one star in the entire company.

So, without further ado, let's get to this week's Rumor Review.

#5 WWE's plan for the Queen of the Ring Tournament

WWE had plans for the female version of the King of the Ring tournament, with reports stating it was in the works. One of them, from Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men Podcast, stated it would begin on the October 8th episode of SmackDown.

This rumor turned out to be accurate, as that is exactly what happened. Called the Queen's Crown Tournament, the eight-woman knockout series culminated at Crown Jewel. Zelina Vega defeated Doudrop in the final.

#4 Sasha Banks' return after WrestleMania 37

Besides a brief appearance on SmackDown, Sasha Banks was off WWE television for a few months after WrestleMania 37. She headlined Night One of the event alongside Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The Legit Boss was due to make her return before SummerSlam, as she was listed as one of the featured stars on the show. Banks returned on the July 30th episode of SmackDown and re-ignited her feud with Belair.

The two were set to face off at The Biggest Party of the Summer. However, Sasha Banks missed the event for an undisclosed reason that kept her out for around a month.

#3 Sonya Deville's in-ring return

She returned to the ring months later.

Sonya Deville spent a while away from the ring after taking a hiatus in the summer of 2020. She returned to television as an authority figure, although the company eventually wanted her to step back into the squared circle.

According to Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful Select in July, there were hopes for Deville to return to the ring imminently. While she eventually did so, the WWE official did not wrestle for three more months.

Sonya Deville's in-ring comeback happened in October, during her feud with Naomi. She currently remains an authority figure on RAW and SmackDown.

#2 Rumor on Randy Orton's absence in the summer

Randy Orton went missing for a few weeks.

Randy Orton took some time off from WWE at the end of June. He was on the company's disabled/injured list, according to Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful Select. The rumor stated that The Viper was hoping he'd return on the August 2nd episode of RAW.

Orton did not appear on the show. He instead returned one week later, where he resumed his storyline with Riddle. The two became RAW Tag Team Champions at SummerSlam and enjoyed a great run with the titles. RK-Bro recently won them back from Alpha Academy.

#1 Why WWE did not punish Jimmy Uso for his DUI

The Bloodline has been standing strong.

Jimmy Uso was arrested for a DUI after being pulled over on July 5th. The situation was disappointing, but WWE did not punish him in any way.

Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that the plans involving Roman Reigns and The Usos were deemed too essential to adjust, with speculation over The Rock making his return. He is yet to come back, but this rumor was somewhat proven right a week later.

Jimmy and Jey Uso defeated The Mysterios to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. They have remained strong ever since and even influenced the result of Reigns' match against Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel.

The Bloodline continues to stand firm, heading into WrestleMania with all the gold.

