WWE Rumor Review: Plans for major Roman Reigns match, first-time Royal Rumble winner, popular star injured at Live Event

There was talk of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's future opponents, including The Beast Incarnate's rival for the Royal Rumble. Meanwhile, WWE reportedly had plans for a first-time Rumble winner that didn't materialize.

There was also more unfortunate news regarding injuries and releases. So, without further ado, let's get into the Rumor Review.

#5. Rumor on Sasha Banks getting injured

Sasha Banks didn't have the best 2022 in the ring.

Sasha Banks had a rough start to 2022 in the ring, one of the reasons being her apparent leg injury at a Live Event. Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported that The Legit Boss had a sprained leg after a bump she took against Charlotte Flair.

This rumor was true, with the company confirming the injury shortly after. However, Banks did return to the ring in time for the Royal Rumble Match. She is currently out of WWE, having recently debuted in NJPW as Mercedes Moné.

#4. Samoa Joe released by WWE

The early 2022 releases took some big names away from WWE. Among them was William Regal, who we covered in last week's review. Samoa Joe was also released, with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful confirming the news.

This was the second time in a year that Joe had been let go following his return to the promotion as part of NXT. He signed with All Elite Wrestling in April following an appearance in the Tony Khan-owned Ring of Honor.

#3. WWE's rumored plan for Seth Rollins to headline WrestleMania 38

Seth Rollins had a stellar 2022, but it could have gotten even better. Various reports stated that The Visionary was set to win the WWE Championship on Day 1 before Brock Lesnar was added to the multi-man match.

While this rumor cannot be confirmed, the company's apparent plans for him at WrestleMania 38 could be.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that RAW's world title was supposed to headline Night One of WrestleMania. He stated that Rollins was likely to defend the belt against the winner of the Royal Rumble Match, with Big E, Kevin Owens, and Bobby Lashley all being possible opponents.

That would have guaranteed a first-time Rumble winner, but this rumor did not come true at all. Brock Lesnar won the 30-man match instead before regaining the WWE Title to make his WrestleMania main event with Roman Reigns a world title unification match.

Seth Rollins instead faced a returning Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows, while Night One was headlined by Kevin Owens and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

#2. Plans for Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Following Brock Lesnar's WWE Championship win at Day 1, there was instant talk about his opponent at the Royal Rumble. Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that The Beast Incarnate would face Bobby Lashley next instead of former champion Big E.

That is exactly what happened, as The All Mighty won the belt from Lesnar at the Rumble. Unfortunately, though, Day 1 was the beginning of the end of Big E's main event push. He swiftly dropped the card after losing the world title.

#1. Rumor on WWE wanting Roman Reigns to feud with Drew McIntyre

The two faced off at Clash at the Castle.

Drew McIntyre was expected to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at the start of 2022 before his neck issues seemingly forced a change of plans. However, the company still had a match between the two in mind.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, McIntyre defeated Madcap Moss at Day 1, so he can remain strong for a future program against Reigns. The Scottish Warrior did not encounter The Tribal Chief until after WrestleMania 38, but the rumor stands true.

The match between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns happened at Clash at the Castle in September, so it eventually happened. The Scotsman was protected for the entirety of 2022 until that point.

