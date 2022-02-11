WWE Rumor Review: Potential face turn for Roman Reigns, The Rock's in-ring return, Hell in a Cell Match on RAW

Welcome to this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE Rumor Review. Here, we will take a look at a few popular rumors from a few months ago and see how they played out.

Several interesting names were in the news in the middle of June, with some of them preparing to return to WWE. The company also wanted The Rock to come back for a specific purpose later in 2021, but what was it?

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year? Vote now

Speaking of The Rock, his cousin has been on top of the mountain for a while now. Roman Reigns remains the Universal Champion and a potential character change was reportedly being discussed back in June.

So, without further ado, here is this week's WWE Rumor Review. Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.

#5 Samoa Joe's NXT return

Samoa Joe was one of the many names WWE released right after WrestleMania 37, but there was interest in bringing him back shortly afterward. This return saw him go back to NXT, with a couple of ideas floating around for his role there.

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that Joe would likely step in and replace William Regal as NXT's authority figure. This came after the former general manager teased stepping down from the role at the end of NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

While Samoa Joe did not replace Regal, he did work as his enforcer. The former RAW commentator restored order on the NXT roster while building a feud with then-champion Karrion Kross.

Meltzer also mentioned that Joe returned specifically as a non-wrestler, however this turned out not to be the case as he defeated Kross to win the NXT Championship at TakeOver 36. However, The Samoan Submission Machine vacated the title a few weeks later, just ahead of the launch of NXT 2.0.

Samoa Joe then worked behind the scenes for the brand, before being released for the second time in less than a year.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Brandon Nell