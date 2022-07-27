WWE Rumor Review: Roman Reigns' status, Triple H's health, big plans for SummerSlam

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE Rumor Review. Here, we look at a few top rumors from months ago and determine how accurate they were.

The fall of 2021 featured a lot of excitement about the future, with details for future premium live events being made prominent. Some were accurate, while others not so much. Big E's WWE Championship win also happened around the period, along with a rumor of the backstage reaction to his triumph.

There was speculation about Roman Reigns appearing more on Monday Night RAW, but the most critical issue at the time was Triple H's health. He had a cardiac event around the start of September 2021, followed by surgery. There were a few rumors about his status at the time.

So, let's get into the WWE Rumor Review.

#5 Rumors on SummerSlam 2022 taking place in the UK

SummerSlam 2022 was rumored to happen in the UK.

Late 2021 saw several rumors fly over WWE holding a premium live event in the United Kingdom. At one stage, it seemed like SummerSlam would take place across the Atlantic Ocean.

Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT reported that the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales was the "front-runner" to host The Biggest Party of the Summer in 2022. While he was correct in WWE holding a major show in the UK and its venue, it wasn't SummerSlam.

The 'Big Four' event will take place at Nissan Stadium in Nashville this Saturday. Five weeks later, though, the company will hold Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, with around 70,000 fans expected to attend.

#4 Big changes to AEW Full Gear 2021

Kenny Omega and Hangman Page headlined Full Gear.

AEW had initially announced that Full Gear 2021 would take place on November 6. However, with UFC 268 emanating from Madison Square Garden that night, rumors indicated that Tony Khan might need to move the show.

Dave Meltzer mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that AEW risked losing considerable viewership if Full Gear remained on its original date. The show was pushed by a week and took place on November 13 instead.

It was a success, with several matches delivering perfectly. Among those were the opener between MJF and Darby Allin, CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston, and Hangman Page's emotional AEW World Championship win over Kenny Omega.

#3 Backstage reaction to Big E's WWE Championship win

Fans were delighted when Big E defeated Bobby Lashley to win the WWE Championship on RAW, but how did the locker room feel?

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, E's big moment served as a morale boost for many people backstage. That is most likely accurate, given the New Day member's popularity among his peers. Their reactions online were proof of the delight among the locker room when Big E won the WWE Title.

#2 Details on Roman Reigns potentially appearing on both RAW and SmackDown

The September 20 episode of Monday Night RAW saw Roman Reigns make his first appearance on the red brand in years. He competed twice that night, winning both times. Reigns teamed with The Usos to defeat The New Day before he came out on top against Big E and Bobby Lashley in a triple threat match.

This led to speculation that The Tribal Chief would appear more often on the red brand. However, Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE did not consider Roman Reigns appearing on both RAW and SmackDown as a long-term strategy.

This rumor was definitely true in the ensuing few months. However, now that he unified the world titles at WrestleMania 38, Reigns does make occasional appearances on the red brand. He did so last night, teaming with The Usos to defeat The Street Profits and Riddle.

This could be expected to happen more often if the ratings for RAW increase substantially when he appears.

#1 How was Triple H's health following heart surgery?

Triple H is the new Head of Creative.

WWE announced on September 9 that Triple H underwent successful heart surgery following a cardiac event. This left fans and talent concerned for The Game, eventually leading to his retirement from the ring.

Around a week after the surgery, Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Triple H was in 'good enough shape.' He was expected to make a full recovery, which he has done so.

The 14-time world champion will not wrestle again, but he is back working behind the scenes. WWE announced Triple H had returned to his previous role as the Executive Vice President of Talent Relations before also confirming that he is the company's new Head of Creative.

