WWE Rumor Review: Twist in Roman Reigns' WrestleMania feud, why 3-time world champion was released, female star was burnt out

Roman Reigns is at the forefront yet again. There were rumors of a "unique" plan for his feud with Brock Lesnar heading into WrestleMania 38. Meanwhile, the reasons for a couple of high-profile releases have been revealed.

There was also talk about who the company's biggest part-timer attractions were at the end of 2021. So, without further ado, let's get into the Rumor Review.

#5. Reason why WWE released Jeff Hardy

Following Jeff Hardy's release from WWE, questions were asked about what led to this decision. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that it was because The Charismatic Enigma had refused the company's request for him to go to rehab.

The ultimatum was confirmed by Hardy himself, who ended up debuting for All Elite Wrestling in March 2022. Jeff reunited with his brother, Matt, but AEW suspended him after being arrested for driving under the influence.

#4. WWE's rumored lack of plans for Veer Mahaan

Veer Mahaan spent months coming to RAW.

Following the WWE Draft in October 2021, the company began promoting Veer Mahaan as a solo act on Monday Night RAW. This was done through a series of vignettes that aired weekly.

Despite that, there were "no significant creative plans" for Veer, according to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp. This can be considered accurate, as the vignettes aired for months to the point where they became a joke.

Veer Mahaan eventually returned on the RAW after WrestleMania 38 and partook in a series of squash matches over the course of a couple of months. However, he returned to NXT after re-forming Indus Sher with Sanga.

#3. Why did Toni Storm quit?

WWE released Toni Storm after she walked out of the company following a live event on December 29, 2021. The rumored reason, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, was "burnout."

While that may have contributed to Storm's decision to leave, she has since stated that she realized working for WWE simply wasn't for her. The former NXT UK Women's Champion did not mention burnout in her explanation.

Toni Storm is currently signed to AEW and even won the promotion's Women's Championship earlier this year.

#2. Rumor on Drew McIntyre being added to Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38

Rumors suggested that Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar was locked in for WrestleMania 38. However, there could have been a last-minute twist through the Royal Rumble, according to Dave Meltzer.

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he suggested that if WWE wanted to make the match "unique," Drew McIntyre could have been added to it by winning the Royal Rumble Match. This rumor was false, as Reigns and Lesnar main evented WrestleMania in a singles match.

McIntyre took on Happy Corbin at The Show of Shows instead, with his next Universal Title shot coming at Clash at the Castle in September. The Scottish Warrior still has Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar in his sights, though. It remains to be seen when he will face either one of them.

#1. WWE's current crop of part-timers

Shane McMahon's 2022 return was short-lived.

As the road to WrestleMania 38 approached, fans were curious about which part-time stars would appear in the build to the show. Dave Meltzer clarified the status of several of them in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, with Triple H and The Undertaker slated never to wrestle again.

That remains true, with The Game officially retiring days before The Show of Shows. Meanwhile, Meltzer mentioned Edge, Shane McMahon, and Goldberg as WWE's remaining star attractions. This rumor has proven to be a mixed bag, although it has enough truth to be considered reasonably accurate.

Edge remains a part-time attraction, while Goldberg only had one match remaining in his contract at the time. Da Man returned to face Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia and hasn't been back since.

Shane O'Mac returned in the 2022 Royal Rumble Match but was sent packing after alleged backstage drama at the premium live event.

