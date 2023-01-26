WWE Rumor Review: Undertaker at the Royal Rumble, spoilers for surprise entrants, major return planned

Welcome to this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE Rumor Review, which will focus on last year's Royal Rumble. Here, we look back at big rumors from around a year ago and determine whether they were accurate.

From legends being backstage to talk of major stars returning, the rumor mill was in full flow during Royal Rumble week. There was an insight into potential plans for surprise entrants in the men's Rumble, with a few names being marked as spoilers.

Meanwhile, another big star was reportedly set to miss the event. So, without further ado, let's get into this review.

#5. Drew McIntyre's rumored return date

Drew McIntyre had to take some time off to recover from a neck issue he had been facing, with fans wondering when he'd be back. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that The Scottish Warrior would return ahead of WrestleMania 38 but miss the Royal Rumble.

This was proven false as McIntyre made his comeback in the Men's Rumble Match, where he finished as the runner-up to Brock Lesnar. The two-time WWE Champion was the only legitimate surprise in the match, with a couple of returns spoiled beforehand. More on them below.

#4. WWE's rumored plans for "forbidden door" entrant in Men's Rumble Match

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes Had more than 1 source this weekend, w/o me directly asking, state they believe WWE will try for an “unexpected” forbidden door entrant for the Men’s Royal Rumble. Personally I’m skeptical it happens, but I can confirm WWE is at least open to the idea. Which is exciting enough. Had more than 1 source this weekend, w/o me directly asking, state they believe WWE will try for an “unexpected” forbidden door entrant for the Men’s Royal Rumble. Personally I’m skeptical it happens, but I can confirm WWE is at least open to the idea. Which is exciting enough.

Mickie James was a part of the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match, despite being the IMPACT Knockouts Champion. This prompted chatter of WWE throwing open the "forbidden door" and working with other promotions.

WrestleVotes reported that the company was trying to get one such unsigned wrestler for the Men's Rumble. However, whether or not there were talks for the same, it didn't end up happening. The bout really lacked surprises.

#3. Plans for Ronda Rousey's return

Rousey won last year's Rumble

Days before the Royal Rumble last year, rumors broke of Ronda Rousey potentially returning to WWE. According to Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful Select, The Baddest Woman on the Planet had been discussed for the Rumble.

He further noted that Rousey's potential return was being called a "poorly kept secret" at that point. She did come back in the Women's Rumble Match, winning it to set up a WrestleMania match against Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

#2. Spoilers on surprise entrants in Men's Rumble Match

WWE lacked surprises in the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble Match, with the two intended shock entrants being spoiled days beforehand. Ringside News reported that the company was planning Bad Bunny's return for the match. He entered at number 27.

In another report, the outlet claimed that Shane McMahon would be in the Rumble. He did return, even lasting until the final three. Shortly afterward, Shane O'Mac was reportedly let go by his father, Vince, for his role in producing the disastrous 30-man Royal Rumble.

Nevertheless, both rumors were indeed true.

#1. The Undertaker backstage at the Royal Rumble

The Undertaker was rumored to be at the 2022 Royal Rumble, with Mike Johnson of PWInsider reporting his expected presence backstage at the event. The report further stated that 'Taker was most likely attending the Rumble to support his wife, Michelle McCool, who was in the 30-woman match.

This was true, as The Deadman was backstage at the event. Undertaker did not appear during the show, meaning he was simply there for McCool and to film content for WWE if needed. The WWE Hall of Famer has not wrestled since his official retirement at Survivor Series 2020.

