From Vince McMahon's rumored vaccination policy to multiple releases, as well as the exit of a shocking backstage figure, a lot has changed in WWE in the past year. This edition even includes rumors of retirement and plans for Brock Lesnar.

#5. The truth about Vince McMahon and WWE releasing unvaccinated superstars

Vince McMahon and WWE were clear about their mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy as soon as it was available. Due to differing opinions, multiple stars were open about not wanting to get the jab - something that was highly debated among fans.

When it was first rumored by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer that multiple stars were released for their unvaccinated status, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful said that vaccinations weren't necessarily cited as the primary reason for the releases.

However, Nia Jax would later reveal to Renee Paquette what Vince McMahon said when she declared her intention not to get vaccinated:

“I was choosing not to go and get the vaccine. And it was a personal choice, and I remember sitting down with Vince because the whole entire two years I was there we were tested every day. I never popped positive, I never caught COVID the whole time. And it was like ‘well kid, you’re not going to be able to fulfill some of your contractual duties.’ And I was like ‘well if that’s the case, then that’s the case.’ It’s a business and I understand you’ve got to run your business. But I made a decision for myself, and I stood by how I felt," said Jax. (H/T WrestlingInc)

This seems to be a clear-cut indication that WWE was, in fact, releasing stars for their unvaccinated status despite citing them as budget cuts.

#4. A surprising backstage figure who parted ways with WWE in 2021

Stan Stanski, the Senior Vice President of Creative Sources, parted ways with WWE after nearly 15 years with the company. While Stanski is far from a well-known name to fans, he worked for the company for six years before being promoted as Senior Vice President of Creative Resources and worked in this role for 9 years.

Last year, PWInsider reported this as a shocking release backstage and proof that nobody is safe. From the look of things on Stanski's LinkedIn account, this rumor turned out to be true.

#3. WWE plans to release 10 wrestlers

John Morrison

Hit Row aka Swerve, Adonis, and Top Dolla

Drake Maverick

Jackson Ryker

Tegan Nox

Early November 2021 witnessed another shocking set of WWE releases, with big names such as Keith Lee, Karrion Kross, Ember Moon, Mia Yim, and Nia Jax getting released. When Dave Meltzer spoke about it on Wrestling Observer Radio, he said that 10 others were on the list who weren't released, but it seemed inevitable who they would be:

“Of all the people that were cut, there were probably about 10 others that were in strong discussion about being cut. Pretty much everyone that was not being used well was on the bubble and they were considering cutting. I’m gonna guess when I saw the list of the people that were originally looking at being cut but were not, that a lot of those people I can see them being cut.

On November 18th, 2021, the likes of John Morrison, Tegan Nox, Jaxson Ryker, Shane Thorne, and Drake Maverick, along with the three male members of Hit Row, were released, making the number 8.

While the 10 figure wasn't accurate, Meltzer's report was seemingly accurate.

#2. Plans for Brock Lesnar's return to SmackDown

Brock Lesnar was scheduled to return to WWE TV before mid-December 2021, and Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that there were plans for Lesnar to sit at ringside with a ticket following his suspension by Adam Pearce:

''[Brock] Lesnar will be returning on the 12/10 Smackdown in Los Angeles. The idea is he’s going to buy a ringside ticket. This show is a major one because they are running the show in that city largely for FOX executives to get a major FOX show in FOX’s home base. Lesnar is obviously one of the key people they are interested in, and it’ll likely be the start to build Lesnar for the Rumble show,'' said Meltzer.

While the reported angle didn't play out the way it did, it was partially true in the sense that it began Lesnar's incredible run to the Royal Rumble 2022, where he won the namesake match for the second time in his career.

#1. Triple H's retirement was rumored months before he announced it

Triple H officially left his boots in the ring at WrestleMania 38 to signal his retirement

In the summer of 2021, it was revealed that Triple H had undergone a serious procedure for the heart, and it cast doubt on his in-ring future. Around early November 2021, it was reported by Dave Meltzer of WON that Triple H wasn't expected to step into the ring to compete ever again:

''I wouldn’t expect HHH to ever wrestle again, although it is possible he may do one retirement match if he feels the need to leave on his own terms and doctors will clear him, but that’s not likely to be for a long time and he hasn’t even returned to behind-the-scenes work yet.'' said Meltzer

Close to five months later, Triple H confirmed on ESPN's First Take to Stephen A. Smith that his in-ring career was over as a result of the surgery that happened in 2021.

This, as you can see, turned out to be an accurate report.

