WWE Rumor Roundup: Vince McMahon blocks RAW Superstar's push, 3 major returns set to happen and more – 17 September 2019

WWE Rumor Roundup – 17 September 2019

In today's roundup, we take a look at why Kane took out the top heels on Monday Night RAW, Randy Orton's cryptic tweet to Bray Wyatt, update on Rusev and Maria Kanellis and more!

But first, let's start with what is mentioned in the title of the article:

3 major returns set to happen

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Drew McIntyre, and The Usos are set to return to WWE TV soon. He claims that the plans are in place for their return and it could happen any time soon.

McIntyre has been out of action for a few weeks following his minor surgery. He lost to Ricochet in the King of the Ring tournament when he last appeared on Monday Night RAW. Some rumours suggest that he could be on NXT's debut on USA Network on Wednesday as well.

The Usos have been out of action for some time as well but they are not injured. Jimmy and Jey did not have a storyline to work on but have finally got something. Meltzer notes that they will be teaming up with Roman Reigns to take on Luke Harper and Erick Rowan.

Cedric Alexander's push to end?

Paul Heyman has been high on Cedric Alexander and has been pushing the former 205 Live star a lot. However, it looks like Vince McMahon is not a big fan of him and wants the push to end.

Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio claims that the chairman of WWE has made the decision. He also claims that it could be because something else is planned for the former Cruiserweight champion. He said:

“I was told last night that Vince McMahon wanted to bury him. I don't know why, why would you want to do that? Maybe they are going to set him up for something else. I don't know. I don't see a good sign for him right now.”

Cedric was involved in a match for the United States title against AJ Styles in the kick-off show of Clash of Champions. Styles crushed him in the matchup and the former Cruiserweight champion was beaten up by The OC, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, after the match ended.

