WWE Rumor Roundup: 10-time champion hints at leaving; Superstar to return at Royal Rumble after 12 years and more – 21 January 2020

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 22, 2020

Jan 22, 2020 IST SHARE

WWE Rumor Roundup

In today's roundup, we take a look at the two former Superstars CM Punk thinks will be in the Royal Rumble. Adding to that, we have The Fiend's stunning next opponent, a RAW Superstar teasing using The Rock's People's Elbow finisher and more!

But before we get to all that, we have to get the two headliner makers out of the way.

10-time champion hints at leaving WWE

WOW! Thanks for all the love & support from around the world.



I’m trending #17 worldwide because of my @WWE slump & string of #RAW TV losses.



Hope you’re enjoying my #WWE TV appearances.. At this rate there won’t be many more. pic.twitter.com/2OoxiLdIEh — Matt Hardy in LIMBO (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 21, 2020

Matt Hardy has hinted that his time with WWE is coming to an end. The 10-time tag-team champion will see his contract expire soon and reports suggest he will be moving to All Elite Wrestling.

His tweet last night towards the end of Monday Night RAW made things even more clear. He tweeted: “Hope you’re enjoying my #WWE TV appearances.. At this rate there won’t be many more.”

Dave Meltzer has already said that Hardy started the Free The Delete episodes to keep his stocks up. He said:

One of the top names mentioned is Matt Hardy, who has kept his stock up thanks to the return of his W(B)roken character in the Free The Delete episodes he’s released on his YouTube page. Also mentioned was former Bludgeon Brother Luke Harper, who was finally given his WWE release in early December after requesting to be let go back in April. (H/T: LOP)

Superstar to return at Royal Rumble after 12 years

Former WWE Superstar, Shannon Moore could be set for his return to WWE at Royal Rumble. WrestlingNews.co report that he was pulled from his appearances at Canadian Wrestling's Elite (CWE).

They also report that he has 'contractual obligations' with the WWE and could be used at the pay-per-view. However, they have not reported what role he could have on his return. Sportskeeda's Lennard Surrao has reported that Moore was a coach at the Performance Center back in March 2019.

1 / 5 NEXT