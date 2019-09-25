WWE Rumor Roundup: RAW Superstar officially undergoes name change, Kane reveals hilarious first gimmick name and more – 24th September 2019

WWE Rumor Roundup – 24th September

In today's roundup, we take a look at why Vince McMahon was against The Undertaker vs Shawn Michaels, backstage news on RAW vs SmackDown for Bray Wyatt, what happened after RAW went off-air and more!

First, let's start with the two big headlines of the day:

Kane reveals hilarious first gimmick name

Kane is one of the most legendary Superstars in the history of WWE and his name is enough to get the WWE Universe excited. However, Glenn Jacobs has revealed that WWE were not planning on using that name at the start.

Talking about his debut in the latest episode of WWE Untold, Kane revealed that 'Inferno' was first pitched as his name when the storyline with The Undertaker was to begin. Luckily, Bruce Prichard was a big fan of the name Kane and used it instead. The Big Red machine said:

“I remember initially they wanted to name the character ‘Inferno’, which I was like, ‘Inferno? That ain’t good at all’ but Bruce Prichard had always been a fan of the name ‘Kane’. In fact, Undertaker was originally a man named Kane and Bruce’s son is named Kane.”

RAW Superstar officially undergoes name change

Baron Corbin won the King of the Ring tournament last week on Monday Night RAW and during his coronation ceremony on SmackDown Live, he was attacked by Chad Gable, the man who was pinned in the tournament final.

Last night, Corbin had his name officially changed to King Corbin and that will be a part of his gimmick from now on. It is very similar to how Booker T had his name changed to King Booker when he won the King of the Ring tournament.

Apart from the name change, Corbin also came out to new theme music and also a new cloak as the old red one was torn apart by Gable on SmackDown Live.

