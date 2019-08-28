WWE Rumor Roundup: 2 RAW Superstars hint at NXT move, Nakamura wants to use legendary finisher and more – 27 August 2019

WWE Rumor Roundup – 27 August 2019

In today's roundup, we take a look at the possible shock return of a former WWE Champion, a forgotten tag-team reuniting before RAW, AJ Styles confirming his retirement plans and more!

But before all that, we take a look at the finisher Nakamura wants to use and what Chris Jericho thinks is Vince McMahon's way of stopping AEW from overtaking WWE:

Chris Jericho reveals Vince McMahon's method to stop AEW

All Elite Wrestling kick off their TV Shows in October this year and will be going at war against WWE's NXT. The Tony Khan owned promotion have acquired a few superstars from WWE, but now, the exodus has stopped.

Chris Jericho believes that Vince McMahon is not releasing Superstars even after their request just to stop them from joining AEW. He claims that this is one method the WWE chairman is using to stop the new promotion.

In an interview with Busted Open Radio, he said: “I don't know why [Shawn Spears] sat on the sidelines for eight months. I don't know why a lot of guys sit on the sidelines for eight months. But you know how it works up North, brother. If you fall out of grace, you're finished being played with as Vince's toy; you get put in the corner. Thankfully, Shawn got his release. He's the last one that will. Nobody will ever get their release from WWE again. Nobody.”

“He got his release, Cody and him are friends. Cody knew what he was capable of. I knew what he was capable of. I championed to get him. The guy is a tremendous heel. He's an old school heel. He looks the part. Putting him with Tully Blanchard is a great idea. He's a main eventer. We're going to make him into a star, just by putting him with Cody Rhodes,” said Jericho. (H/T Fightful)

Shinsuke Nakamura wants to use legendary finisher

Kinshasa has been Shinsuke Nakamura's finisher for some time and now, it looks like he might be set to use a new one. The Japanese star tweeted KENTA and asked permission to use his finisher, G2S.

KENTA has given him permission as well, and it won't be a surprise if the Intercontinental champion uses it in his next match.

