WWE Rumor Roundup: Huge update on Sasha Banks' future, former Divas champion set to make TV return and more – 28th September 2019

WWE Rumor Roundup – 28 September

In today's roundup, we take a look at the WWE legend who has quit a podcast series, a former Intercontinental champion who has rebuffed claims of a WWE return, why The King is back on RAW and the next Goldberg!

But first, we start off with the top two rumours of the day:

Update on Sasha Banks' WWE future

Sasha Banks has been the talk of the town for some time now and ever since she went on a hiatus after WrestleMania, she has been the most talked-about star. While many reported that she was on her way out, it was Tom Colohue who said that she was only on a break and would be returning soon.

Now, reports suggest that she has signed a new deal with the company and is set to stay for the foreseeable future. Fightful Select reported:

Fightful Select was informed by a source on Friday afternoon that former WWE Raw Women's Champion Sasha Banks had extended her WWE deal. The tip was later confirmed by another high-level name within the company, and noted that the agreement was reached upon her return to WWE.

If reports are true, this will be the 2nd contract she has signed in the last year or so. She had reportedly signed one in 2018 as well.

Paige set to return to WWE TV

PWInsider have reported that Paige is set to return to WWE TV very soon. The former Divas champion was not on TV for a while as she had taken time off for her neck surgery.

The return of Paige will also see the return of The Kabuki Warriors as she is their manager. Both Asuka and Kairi Sane have also been missing and have not been a part of any storyline for some time.

They are expected to return in time for the WWE Draft, if not the season premiere next week.

