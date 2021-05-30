WWE Rumor Roundup - Legendary star rethinking retirement, Veteran wants to work with Bray Wyatt, SummerSlam main event revealed (29th May 2021) 

We're back with another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup. As always, today's roundup also features some of the biggest names in the business.

A legendary star revealed on Twitter that he is rethinking retirement after reading about the recent John Cena rumors. A veteran personality also shared his intentions to work with Bray Wyatt. He also gave a damning verdict on WWE's treatment of the former Universal Champion.

A popular SmackDown superstar also revealed details of a nixed Sasha Banks storyline. WWE recently announced the date for SummerSlam, and we have the latest update on the reported marquee match for the pay-per-view.

As many as 60 WWE employees lost their jobs this past week, and all the notes regarding WWE's latest round of cuts have also been covered in the roundup.

#5. Kurt Angle teases in-ring return amidst rumors of John Cena's WWE comeback

Kurt Angle is consistently in the news for his podcast content, but the WWE Hall of Famer is also quite active on social media, and he knows exactly how to stir up the pot.

The Olympic gold medalist took to Twitter to tease an in-ring return by reacting to an ongoing John Cena rumor. There is widespread speculation about WWE setting the stage for a significant SummerSlam return for Cena, and Kurt Angle sounds interested in a potential matchup by the looks of it.

Hearing rumors about @JohnCena going back to @wwe - got me rethinking about my retirement match, like............

Kurt Angle wrestled his retirement match at WrestleMania 35, where Baron Corbin beat him. It's a widely-known fact that Kurt Angle originally wanted John Cena in his final professional wrestling match, but Vince McMahon and the WWE had different ideas.

While Kurt Angle has been happy with his retirement life, the former WWE Champion has also dropped a few hints about ending his retirement in the recent past.

Several physical issues hampered Kurt Angle's final WWE run, but the 52-year-old WWE legend has been working on his body since being released in April last year.

Angle looks really lean these days as you can see in the short clip above, and he may have enough in the gas tank to compete again.

