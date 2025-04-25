WWE Rumor Roundup: 32-year-old star was never going to be Randy Orton's WrestleMania opponent, Major backstage confusion created by The Rock (25th April, 2025)

Welcome to today's edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup, where we bring you the hottest rumors from the world of the sports entertainment juggernaut just one day before the first SmackDown after WrestleMania 41.

Now that WrestleMania 41 season is officially over, this edition will focus on the fallout of the Grandest Stage of Them All, including news about who wasn't considered to be Randy Orton's opponent at WrestleMania 41, the backstage reaction to all of The Rock's recent comments, a new (female) leader for The Wyatt Sicks, as well as a possible tag team partner for John Cena.

So join us as we get started:

#4. There was one superstar who was never going to be Randy Orton's WrestleMania 41 opponent

An unexpected moment (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)

Joe Hendry has the distinct honor of being able to say that he wrestled Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41. While he was handpicked by WWE, there were other options that fans were speculating, such as Rusev, Aleister Black, or Nick Aldis. One of the names that fans threw around was Solo Sikoa, the 32-year-old star.

According to Cory Hays of Bodyslam.net, the 32-year-old star was reportedly never considered to be an opponent for Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41. This shouldn't come as a surprise, as the music of Solo Sikoa would have likely been met with an underwhelming reaction.

Although Joe Hendry didn't last longer than 200 seconds from bell to bell, the reaction he got from the crowd in Las Vegas was a wholesome one. There would have likely been a highly negative response had it been the leader of what was once The New Bloodline.

With that said, it's a shame how the past year has ended up for Solo Sikoa after being such an important part of WWE TV.

#3. The Rock has caused confusion within WWE over his comments

The Rock can't seem to stop letting fans know that it's all a work. The Brahma Bull has been the center of criticism for not making a single appearance since the 2025 Elimination Chamber. Considering his importance in the most important storylines in WWE today, it's understandable why fans weren't happy with the lack of payoff.

The Rock has made several comments in the last few days, ranging from him stating that he felt The Final Boss wasn't needed for the build up to WrestleMania (or WrestleMania itself), as well as a string of other comments that didn't sit too well with fans - many of whom perceived it as him doing damage control.

According to a report from Fightful Select, conversations backstage with WWE superstars have left more questions than answers and have left a lot of people in confusion.

The idea behind this report is that some WWE Superstars found it odd that he would "finesse" things on the show as he claimed, especially when he didn't even show up.

There were even some who stated that while The Rock doesn't want to be seen as someone who interferes with the WrestleMania card (as he directly did in 2024), the perception backstage is that The Final Boss is unaware of how important he is to these stories. There was confusion over The Rock constantly stating that wrestling is a work.

#2. There has reportedly been a huge pitch in WWE for a "tag team partner" for John Cena

It's going to be interesting to see if John Cena forms any further alliances going forward in 2025. We know that he has aligned with The Rock (and Travis Scott), and there was a lot of uproar over the fact that The Rock didn't interfere at WrestleMania 41, and it was thanks to the help of Travis Scott that Cena became a 17-time World Champion.

Travis Scott even told Triple H that WWE is now his "full-time job", and although he wasn't serious, he seems to be dead set on wrestling in the ring. So, the Cross Rhodes he took at WrestleMania 41 was purely a teaser.

According to Cory Hays of Bodyslam.net, there has been a pitch internally to have John Cena compete in a tag team match alongside Travis Scott at some point later this year.

It wouldn't be surprising in the slightest to see it happen, perhaps on a major Premium Live Event. Scott has big shoes to fill, especially after the incredible performances of celebrities like Bad Bunny and Logan Paul.

#1. A new leader for The Wyatt Sicks?

The group has been absent for months (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)

The Wyatt Sicks have been absent for several months now, and WWE fans are eagerly awaiting the return of the group, who have finished their work on RAW and are now SmackDown-bound.

It seems to be a matter of when and not if they return, and the impact they have going forward could be massive. According to a new report from PWInsider, the group is set to get a new leader, and a female one at that.

That leader is rumored to be none other than Alexa Bliss, who has been absent for a good chunk of the WrestleMania season. The report dove further in and stated that not only was Alexa Bliss not injured, but she was present in Las Vegas for WrestleMania 41, where she wasn't on the card.

There was a lot of criticism around the fact that Alexa Bliss got the biggest pop at the 2025 Royal Rumble, only to be sidelined due to a lack of creative plans. However, those plans will now unfold soon.

