WWE Rumor Roundup - Backlash over Undertaker's RAW promo; Reason for backstage heat on Rollins; Goldberg to lose at WrestleMania? - 1st April 2020

Reason why Goldberg could drop the Universal Championship to new opponent at WrestleMania

Major former Champion to return soon, and much more!

Rollins/Undertaker

Welcome to another edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring you the biggest rumors and updates from the day.

In today's edition, we will talk about the reason behind backstage flak for The Undertaker's superb promo on RAW, the reason behind heat for Seth Rollins, and the chances of Goldberg retaining the Universal Championship at WrestleMania among other things.

WrestleMania 36 is just days away and even though it will be very different from anything we have ever seen due to it being pre-taped, there is no doubt that WWE will give fans a show to remember.

So without further ado, let us check the biggest rumors of the day:

#5 The Undertaker's promo gets flak

The Undertaker cut a riveting promo on RAW this week. While a lot of the fans loved The Undertaker's new persona and appreciated the pre-taped promo, it has also received some backlash from some in the company.

Dave Meltzer revealed that there were some people backstage who did not take kindly to a particular line said by The Undertaker during the promo.

While taking jabs at AJ Styles, The Phenom stated that AJ Styles joined WWE after The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, Booker T, Mick Foley, Edge, and various other veterans were not at the top of the game.

This line upset people as it shed a poor light on the current roster. However, Meltzer also stated that it was a promo approved by Vince McMahon.

That is a very common reaction. Internally it rubbed a number of people that way as well. https://t.co/k2UdfkOO3f — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) March 31, 2020

Meltzer: Did you know the message that said?

Alvarez: That every single guy in that locker room today is a geek,

Meltzer: Yeah, it's like we got a bunch of second-raters and all the stars were the guys from 2003.

Alvarez: Yes, I was appalled by that line.

Meltzer: I thought it was so stupid because that's the exact last thing you want to say.

Alvarez: And unfortunately it's what the fans believe. Those guys were the real stars.

