WWE Rumor Roundup: Backstage unhappiness over star being pushed on RAW; Current Champion refused to do Vince McMahon's idea; Edge on Randy Orton - 11th February 2021

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring the biggest stories and rumors from the world of WWE. In today's edition, this article will take a look at the unhappiness in the WWE locker room and the reason behind it.

Apart from that, we will also talk about why Vince McMahon was fond of a recently released Superstar, the reason why a current Champion's push ended after refusing to listen to Vince McMahon, and much more.

So without further ado, let's dive in and check out the biggest stories and rumors of the day:

#5 WWE locker room unhappy with the increased focus on Bad Bunny and Bow Wow

Narrador: El no debería estar ahí



Bad Bunny: pic.twitter.com/hgaA7AdHEc — Bad Bunny Updates (@badbunnyprnews) February 1, 2021

SportsKeeda's source within WWE has reported that backstage morale concerning rappers like Bad Bunny getting a push on RAW has not been great. The report has stated that rapper Bad Bunny will be at the Performance Center to train for his rumored match against The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37.

It has also been revealed that another rapper, Bow Wow, will also start training at the PC once his prior commitments have been completed. While names such as Bad Bunny and Bow Wow will help rope in more casual fans, the WWE Superstars are upset that more time is being allotted to rappers at the expense of wrestlers on the roster.

"I'm hearing that Bad Bunny is already at or going to be soon at the PC in Orlando, with Bow Wow expected soon. Bow Wow is wrapping up an album. While this is great news for social media, word has it that actual talent are not impressed by the move. Talent is concerned that time and effort will go into the rap stars, which leaves less effort being given to the actual wrestling product.''

Just say the word. My homie @WWEGranMetalik and I can get you right on the LUCHA game! https://t.co/Ey8EwdhdcD — Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) February 9, 2021

The source also claims to have heard Bianca Belair's name floating in the 'whole arc' as well.