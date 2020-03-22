WWE Rumor Roundup: Bad news for Braun Strowman amid coronavirus crisis, Old theme song returning after 11 years - 21st March 2020

The Monster Among Men made a big revelation on Twitter.

WWE also made a big change in its plan for Paige this week.

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Braun Strowman/ SmackDown set at the WWE PC.

Coronavirus has wreaked havoc in the WWE but that hasn't stopped the officials from ensuring that WrestleMania 36 goes ahead according to plan.

Every person in the company has been affected by the outbreak in some way, and while a handful of Superstars have been impacted more than the others, the entire locker room is willing to go the extra mile to put together a show to remember on April 4th and 5th.

However, Braun Strowman's recent revelation on Twitter paints a disconcerting image of what the talents are facing from a monetary standpoint.

WWE has also been working overtime to tape all the upcoming TV shows and the Superstars could be really exhausted with the entire ordeal.

WWE was also forced to change its plans for Paige on this week's SmackDown.

A popular theme song will also most likely return to TV after a very long time. There is also a big reason why Asuka was on commentary on the recent episode of RAW.

On that note, here is the latest edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup:

#5. Braun Strowman reveals that he is not getting paid

Braun Strowman attracted the unwanted backlash of the fans recently when he made few controversial comments about independent wrestlers.

Advertisement

Performers on the independent circuit have been having a tough time financially amid the coronavirus crisis leading to many promotions cancelling shows.

Strowman stated that the wrestlers who can't pay their bills should change their profession. The fans are unhappy with Strowman's comments and one fan even asked the Monster Among Men how he'd feel if he wasn't getting paid.

Strowman replied to the fan and stated that he is indeed not earning even half of his full pay due to the coronavirus situation. The former Intercontinental Champion explained that he is a private contractor and he gets paid based on his work, however, business hasn't been all that great for the Superstar.

1 / 5 NEXT