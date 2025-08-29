WWE Rumor Roundup: Becky Lynch reportedly causes backstage embarassment, Unfortunate news about firings (29th August, 2025)

Welcome to today's edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup, where we bring you the hottest tidbits and reports from behind the scenes of the sports entertainment juggernaut.Today, we have news about why Becky Lynch seemingly caused embarrassment backstage, some very unfortunate news about layoffs that quietly took place, a possible match to be added to the Clash in Paris card just a day prior, and some key news on superstars not appearing on TV.So without dragging it much further, let's get right into it:#4. Reason why some in WWE are embarrassed by Becky Lynch's promo on RAWThis past week on the episode of RAW in Birmingham, Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch had a standoff with WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella. During that segment, she made a controversial comment, stating that the late Ozzy Osbourne had to move to Los Angeles, otherwise she would have died just like him. This prompted a response from his daughter, Kelly Osbourne, who was not pleased with Lynch's comment.On the Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez revealed that there was quite a bit of embarrassment backstage, especially after Kelly Osbourne's reaction, and that there are even talks of doing a public apology:&quot;I can tell you this was not like, you know, they called her and are doing something together. Kelly Osbourne is not happy. I was told WWE is embarrassed and they are probably going to do an apology. There’s discussion about doing a public apology, I know they talked about doing a private apology,&quot; said Alvarez. [H/T: Ringside News]A public apology would certainly be a surprising decision to make, but it goes to show how many feel because the topic of Ozzy's death is still a relatively fresh wound for many. It's going to be interesting to see how the company handles this.#3. Unfortunate news about layoffs in WWEWhen releases happen in wrestling, the focus is mostly on the wrestlers, as that's what generally gets the headlines. It's also more shocking because there are faces to the names released, as they often appear (or have appeared) on television in the past.However, there have seemingly been a different group of people who were cut in an unfortunate report.In a post on Twitter/X, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful revealed that several staff members of the company were quietly laid off behind the scenes recently, in what appears to be a restructuring within the company. No talents have been laid off:&quot;I'm told that there were a few staff layoffs in WWE today, as a result of restructuring. I've heard of no talent releases,&quot; Sapp reported.It's always sad to hear about people losing their jobs, so we wish all the released staff the best for their future.#2. Some WWE stars will reportedly not appear on TV after a big decisionFrom the RAW on Netflix premiere (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)A decision that the sports entertainment juggernaut made will directly see a few superstars not appear on television, atleast until the end of next week, and this is why.In a report on Fightful Select, the company reportedly made a big decision to not bring certain talents to Europe for the tour, which means that the ones who aren't appearing on television will have been asked to stay back in the United States as a result.This means that any superstars you find missing on either RAW or SmackDown were likely told to stay behind. There's no word on what the standing is of these superstars internally, and whether it will or won't affect their push.#1. A huge match could be added to WWE Clash in Paris 2025(Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)The Clash in Paris 2025 card officially has five matches as of this writing. There's no word on what the main event could be, but the speculation is that it's either going to be John Cena vs Logan Paul (in which case many would expect a big surprise at the end) or the Fatal-4-Way match for the World Heavyweight Championship, involving Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight.What is confirmed are the matches so far, but according to a new report. There is a possibility of one more match being added to the card just a day prior to the show. On the Wrestling Observer Radio (WOR), Dave Meltzer noted that there have been talks to add Randy Orton vs Drew McIntyre to the show, although it isn't confirmed just yet.It wouldn't be surprising if the match was left off the card, although it would be a logical step forward as Drew McIntyre vs Cody Rhodes appears to be the direction for WrestlePalooza next month in Indianapolis.