WWE Rumor Roundup: Brock Lesnar in backstage 'shouting match' with former World Champion, Reason why 6-time World Champion was 'buried' - 25th March 2020

Major trouble for WWE's future amidst Covid-19 scare

Vince McMahon did not want to push returning Superstar and more!

Brock Lesnar

Welcome to the latest edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring you the latest rumors and stories from the day.

In today's edition, we will take a look at some interesting backstage details from the past WrestleMania where Vince McMahon wanted a returning Superstar to be 'buried', a major idea changed by Vince McMahon and much more.

So without any further ado, let us dive into the biggest stories from the day that will keep you up to date with the latest buzz in the world of WWE:

#5 Brock Lesnar was in a backstage altercation with Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon

Not only is Brock Lesnar one of the best in-ring talents in WWE, but he is also considered a smart businessman outside the ring as well. While speaking on his podcast, Arn Anderson talked about the time when Brock Lesnar entered into a 'shouting match' with former WWE Champion and WWE's Chairman - Vince McMahon.

In 2015, Brock Lesnar walked out of RAW in Nashville, Tennessee on February 23 after an argument with Vince McMahon. However, Lesnar signed a three-year deal just a week prior to WrestleMania 31.

Here is what former backstage producer Arn Anderson revealed about Brock Lesnar:

He was smart enough to know that not only did WWE want him, in the worst way, so did the UFC. He was just sitting in a position to go, ‘Okay, we’re all aware of what’s going on here. I know you want me. You know you want me. It’s up to you guys to decide who’s gonna get me. Who’s going to make me the sweetest deal?” (H/t: SportsKeeda)

Brock Lesnar will be defending his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at this year's WrestleMania. It will be interesting to see if The Beast Incarnate retains his WWE Championship or if McIntyre finally becomes World Champion.

