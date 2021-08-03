WWE Rumor Roundup: Brock Lesnar's AEW status, truth about Wyatt and McMahon's backstage equation, Hall of Famer released due to creative issues (3rd August 2021)

Welcome to another edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup where we bring the biggest rumors and backstage stories from the world of WWE. The biggest stories of this week are the unceremonious release of former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt and the unexpected release of Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

Wyatt had been missing from WWE for months. It was believed he would return once the crowd returned, but WWE released him instead.

We will take an in-depth look at what went wrong in today's edition, among many more interesting topics including the speculation that Brock Lesnar could be AEW-bound.

#5 Is former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar joining AEW?

. @WWE Monday Night #RAW kicked of the #RoaringTwentyTwenties (copyright 2020 #YourHumbleAdvocate) with yours truly and the reigning defending undisputed #WWE Heavyweight Champion of the World BRRRRRRRRRRROCK LESNAR!!! pic.twitter.com/WwAwB2RMwu — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) January 13, 2020

A user on the Wrestling Observer's message board suggested that former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is heading to AEW according to a '20-year' source. This led to rampant speculation on Lesnar's future. Rumors stated that Lesnar would join CM Punk and Daniel Bryan in AEW.

However, Andrew Zarian of Mat Men podcast has put an end to them. He said Lesnar has not signed any deal with AEW. The two parties may have spoken in passing, but nothing concrete came of it.

“I can tell you right now that Brock Lesnar has not signed with AEW," said Zarian. "They have spoken maybe once in passing, nothing serious whatsoever. Everybody that I asked about this... they laughed.” (H/T Inside The Ropes)

Brock Lesnar was last seen at WrestleMania 36 when he lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre. It is believed he will return next year.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Vishal Kataria