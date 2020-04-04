WWE Rumor Roundup - Brock Lesnar's medical condition, coronavirus test results revealed, concern about Goldberg and the title - 3rd March 2020

Is there heat on a Superstar for not competing at WrestleMania 36?

WWE also has an ambitious plan for after WrestleMania 36.

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg.

We are just a day away from WrestleMania 36 and it will surely be the most unique iteration of the illustrious event.

A lot is happening in the WWE as the company scrambles to put together the biggest event of the professional wrestling calendar. In today's edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, we run down the biggest stories doing the rounds in the company.

There were questions raised amongst the WWE Universe about Brock Lesnar's old medical condition and whether or not he is at risk of getting infected by the COVID-19 virus.

WWE's backup plan for after WrestleMania 36 was also revealed and it sounds like an ambitious one, to say the least.

There is also some concern over the future of a championship and the storyline revolving around the title.

We also have a backstage update on whether anyone has tested positive for coronavirus in the WWE.

Does Roman Reigns have backstage heat for pulling out of WrestleMania? We know the answer.

As always, we have a stacked lineup for you guys that covers all the trending stories in the company.

#5. Is Brock Lesnar at risk due to his history with diverticulitis?

No!

Dave Meltzer reported on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that doctors have told him that Brock Lesnar is not posed with any more risk due to his past battle against diverticulitis.

It was, however, noted that Vince McMahon - who has also suffered from diverticulitis, is at risk of getting infected by COVID-19 due to his age.

Brock Lesnar's first UFC stint was cut short after he was hit with a serious case of diverticulitis, which is an extremely painful intestinal disorder that requires surgery.

The Beast Incarnate almost lost his life because of the disease but he survived to tell the tale and went on to become the biggest Superstar in the WWE over the past decade.

