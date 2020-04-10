WWE Rumor Roundup: CM Punk's advice to Drew McIntyre, Vince McMahon's reaction to Roman Reigns' big decision and more – 9 April 2020

Retired WWE Superstar wants to return to the ring just like Edge

Nia Jax complained to the WWE management about a Superstar hurting Alexa Bliss

Vince McMahon and CM Punk

In today's WWE roundup, we take a look at the retired Superstar who is looking to make a comeback like Edge, Vince McMahon's reaction to Bayley's haircut and more.

Before we get to all that let us take a look at the top headline-makers of the day:

CM Punk has come advice for Drew McIntyre

CM Punk might have left WWE a long time ago but he is never away from the fans who keep asking him about the company. The former WWE Champion was live on his Instagram account and was asked by a fan about Drew McIntyre becoming the new WWE Champion.

CM Punk says MCINTYRE shouldn't be so negative on himself #punk #wwe pic.twitter.com/iHkTr6rk16 — WWE Classics Daily (@tmykwoah) April 9, 2020

The former leader of the Straight Edge Society congratulated the new Champion and advised him to stop being negative about himself. Punk believes that McIntyre talking about how he was not ready to be the Champion before and things like that are not good for him.

What about Drew McIntyre as new champ? good for him! Congratulations Drew McIntyre! I wish he would stop being so negative about himself, saying some nasty things about, like if he had been given an opportunity a few years ago, saying he would have s**ked. That's no attitude to have.

Vince McMahon's reaction to Roman Reigns' big decision

Roman Reigns was supposed to take on Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 for the WWE Universal Champion but pulled out of the match at the last minute. He revealed that he took the big decision taking into account his and his family's health.

Several reliable sources have reported there is absolutely no heat for Reigns after the big decision. WrestleTalk have added that their sources told them Vince McMahon was “very accepting” of the Big Dog's decision.

Sportskeeda's very own Tom Colohue also reported the same earlier and said:

There is no heat on Roman whatsoever, or at least there is no heat on Roman that is public, I don't mean to say that no one's come and said it publicly but in the background, there may be, but in many ways, you may encounter unconscious prejudice

