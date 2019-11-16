WWE Rumor Roundup: 10-year veteran to be released, Big star praised backstage by Vince McMahon - 15th November 2019

WWE Roster and Vince McMahon.

Welcome to another edition of the daily rumor roundup.

The wrestling gods have blessed us with a very newsworthy week. It shouldn't come as a surprise that there's a lot of speculation surrounding CM Punk. The former WWE Superstar isn't hogging all the limelight though, as there are many other interesting rumors that have been covered today.

WWE is reportedly willing to release a few Superstars who may not be wanted by AEW. A veteran Superstar took to Twitter and declared that he would be taking an indefinite leave of absence from the ring.

Another Superstar used social media to announce that he is quitting the company. We also have details regarding the surprising backstage reaction to the current Survivor Series card.

Interested in seeing a Dog Collar match? Well, WWE is considering booking the gimmick bout for a future show.

Vince McMahon also makes it to the roundup as usual and this time, it's because the WWE boss praised a major star backstage.

Sounds like a good lineup? Let's get right to business then...

#1. WWE willing to release a few Superstars including Sin Cara

Apart from CM Punk's return, the biggest story of the week was Sin Cara requesting WWE for his release. The former NXT Tag Team Champion is not the first Superstar to have asked for his release publicly and he isn't even the first talent to have reportedly been denied his release. However, there could be a change in WWE's stance in dealing with the Superstars who want to get out of their contracts.

Dave Meltzer revealed in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the WWE could allow some unhappy Superstars to leave the company with the belief that they wouldn't benefit AEW if they intend to join the upstart promotion.

Meltzer wrote in the WON:

It was noted that they may be giving releases to some people with the idea they don’t believe they would be going to AEW, or if they do, wouldn’t help them, and it is possible he (Sin Cara) will get his release

Reports suggest that Sin Cara, who is a 10-year WWE veteran and joined the company in 2009, intends to pursue a career in MMA and wants to join Combate Americas. As the Hispanic Superstar doesn't wish to push for a move to AEW, WWE could grant him his release.

Who else will the WWE be willing to let go? That is something we'll have to wait and watch.

