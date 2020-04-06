WWE Rumor Roundup - Couple breaking up, Superstar retiring after WrestleMania 36 match, Vince McMahon's backstage reaction - 5th April 2020

Triple H also reportedly approved an unscripted idea for WrestleMania 36.

WWE also had an interesting reason behind booking the biggest upset of WrestleMania 36.

Vince McMahon, John Cena and Bray Wyatt from the Firefly Fun House match.

The two-day WrestleMania 36 event is finally in the books and considering the times we're living in, WWE did a commendable job of producing the most unique PPV's of all time.

The Boneyard and Firefly Fun House matches were inarguably the biggest highlights of the show, and as expected, we have tons of backstage details about the planning that went into creating the respective works of art.

Today's edition of our WWE Rumor Roundup is all about WrestleMania and we take a look at the biggest bits of speculation doing the rounds in the aftermath of the PPV.

Did we see the last of a Superstar at WrestleMania 36? How did Vince McMahon react to the Firefly Fun House match?

What was Triple H's role in the Boneyard match? What were the unplanned moments from the match between Undertaker and AJ Styles that elevated the spectacle?

Why did WWE book Shayna Baszler to lose against Becky Lynch? Is a couple heading for splitsville?

We have all the answers to the aforementioned questions in the special post-WrestleMania 36 edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup.

#5. WWE to break up Lana and Bobby Lashley, possible future match for Lashley

Bobby Lashley took on Aleister Black on night 2 of WrestleMania 36 and he expectedly lost the match. However, Lashley was on the verge of getting one over Black as he had the Superstar in position for The Dominator before Lana came up on the apron and called for a spear.

It ended up being a mistake on Lashley's part as Black capitalized and delivered the Black Mass kick for the win. The seeds for a split have been planted and it won't be long before the 'married' on-screen couple is done for good.

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed the finish of the match and the possible split on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio.

Bryan Alvarez: They are already breaking them up after spending all of that time to get them married.

Dave Meltzer: Yeah, yeah. Well, they were already having troubles before the marriage. It was already doomed, you know, it wasn't a wise relationship in the storyline from the start.

As reported first by Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue in March, the idea is to break up Lana and Lashley which would free up Bobby for a future dream clash against Brock Lesnar.

WWE does intend on having Lashley vs. Lesnar down the line and they may not need Lana in the angle.

Tom noted:

That match is still very much on the cards, but it needs quite a bit of rebuilding. Lashley has moved on. They were already teasing dissension, where Lashley was getting annoyed with his new wife. That seems like the way they will go with this. We'll see going forwards what ends up happening but the plan at this point is to rebuild Lashley, if Lana is not the right person to do that, then she will not be involved in the storyline.

