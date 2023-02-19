Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily Rumor Roundup, where we look at the rumors from the world of WWE.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 is in the history books now, and what a rollercoaster ride it was. High-flying action, exceptional storytelling, and Montreal's amazing crowd made the show a success. As we recover from a thrilling show, we have brought to you the top recent rumors related to Elimination Chamber, WrestleMania, and more.

#3 Vince McMahon influenced Roman Reigns' victory in Montreal?

The main event of WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 saw Roman Reigns defend his Undisputed World Title against Sami Zayn. While Reigns was the odds-on favorite, many were hoping for Triple H to somehow pull the trigger and give Zayn the victory in his hometown. But that didn't happen.

A report from Xero News ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 last night stated that Vince McMahon has been pushing HHH to keep Roman Reigns the champion.

"Source states he was Vince McMahon has been pushing Triple H to keep the titles on Roman Reigns for the "foreseeable future"," Xero News tweeted.

A previous report also stated that Vince McMahon has been creatively involved in the storyline between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

#2 Major star went off-script at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

Another highly-anticipated match at the Elimination Chamber last night was the heavyweight clash between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley. While many were expecting the two stars to end their feud, the match ended in a non-conclusive manner, with Lensar hitting a low blow to Lashley and getting disqualified.

Post-match, a furious Brock Lesnar launched an assault on the referee, hitting him with an F5. He didn't stop there as he went on to break the announcer's table by hitting Lashley with an F5 on top of it. He didn't stop there and went on to deliver a second F5 to the referee at ringside on top of the already broken announcer's table.

Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer reported that Brock Lesnar went off-script with the second F5, as that was not planned. We saw a similar incident at Royal Rumble as well, where the Beast Incarnate went off-script and attacked the referee.

#1 Current plan for Sami Zayn's involvement in the WrestleMania 39 main event

Cody Rhodes won the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match, which made him the contender for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. However, Sami Zayn's sky-rocketing popularity has led to many fans asking WWE to add him to the main event.

Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes also had an incredible promo segment on Monday Night RAW last week. The storyline has been shaped in a way that could have a great opportunity to capitalize on Zayn's popularity and add him to the WrestleMania 39 main event between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

However, Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Radio noted that WWE's current plan is to still go ahead with a singles match between Reigns and Rhodes. Meltzer didn't rule out the possibility of the plans changing in the coming days.

"I know what the plan was as of, even a week ago, and it was Roman and Cody. It’s not Sami being thrown in. Could they do it? Of course, they could. They can always change. I thought, watching the Cody interview with Sami, ‘Maybe you do make it a three-way,’ you know, just do something to make it a three-way," said Dave Meltzer.

The rumored match for Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39 is to team up with Kevin Owens to challenge The Usos for their Undisputed Tag Team Titles. The seeds of the same were sown last night at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023.

