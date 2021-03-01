WWE Rumor Roundup: Details on Bayley ending a 10-year relationship with AEW star; Former World Champion to return after 4 years; Daniel Bryan on CM Punk - 1st March 2021

Welcome to today's edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring the biggest stories and rumors from the world of WWE. In this edition, we will take a look at some interesting topics such as Bayley's break-up with her long-time boyfriend and fiance, a retired Hall of Famer set to make an in-ring return and backstage details on The Miz becoming WWE Champion.

We will also take a look at Daniel Bryan's comments on former WWE Champion CM Punk and what the future may hold for Bryan's feud with Roman Reigns. So without further ado, let's dive right in and take a look at the biggest stories from the day:

#5 Details on WWE Superstar Bayley's break-up with long-time fiance

Bayley's ex-boyfriend Aaron Solow broke the news on Twitter that he and Bayley have decided to part ways. He revealed that the reason behind their split is that they have a completely different idea of what their futures look like.

"Pam and I have come to the realization that we have a completely different idea of what we want our future to look like, because of this we feel that it would be in our best interests to call off our engagement and end our relationship."

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that the pair had been dating for over 10 years from the time they were part of the California independent circuit.

"Bayley (Pam Martinez, 31) and boyfriend Aaron Solow, who is an independent wrestler who works regularly for AEW on Dark, have broken up. The two have been together for more than ten years dating back to both working on the California independent scene. They got engaged in 2016."

Bayley has become one of the biggest Superstars in WWE, whereas Aaron Solow has become a prominent feature on AEW Dark.