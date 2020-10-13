WWE Rumor Roundup - Edge responsible for a female star's return, Deleted post about Becky Lynch revealed, Big name coming back to the company, and more - 12th October 2020 

It's time for another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, and it's safe to say that a handful of the stories discussed over the past twenty-four hours have been extremely controversial.

Seth Rollins' reported real-life heat with Matt Riddle has taken a surprising turn as the reason behind the heat has now been revealed, and it involves Becky Lynch and Riddle's wife.

A former WWE Superstar is reportedly set to make her return to the company after three years. It's an astonishing development as the star in question wasn't all that well-liked by the fans during her first run.

Lars Sullivan, who made his WWE TV return on SmackDown, has found himself in another tricky situation. The backstage perception of the Superstar and several other details on his future have been disclosed.

Why did WWE split the New Day? We now know the answer. However, we begin the roundup with a story about Edge's significant role in a top female Superstar's return.

#5. Edge's big role in Ember Moon's WWE NXT return

Ember Moon returned from a lengthy injury layoff, and the decision was made to get her back on WWE NXT.

Moon hurt her Achilles in 2019, and her career was in jeopardy due to the seriousness of the injury. There was a time when Moon wasn't even sure that she would be able to return to the ring. Thankfully, Moon recovered and made a successful comeback on the brand that put her on the map.

Ember Moon was the mystery champion returning to NXT!



Will be a great addition to the Women’s division there, and with Toni Storm being part of the brand now as well, the NXT Women’s division just got a solid refresh. #NXTTakeOver — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) October 5, 2020

Daily DDT recently interviewed Ember Moon, and the former NXT Women's Champion revealed the role that Edge played in her return.

The Rated-R Superstar, who is himself out with a torn triceps injury, was instrumental in Moon's WWE comeback. He told her the types of therapy and routines that would help during the rehabilitation phase.

It was a long and arduous process, but with Edge, Triple H, and her therapist in her corner, Ember Moon managed to accomplish the goal of wrestling again.

Here's what Moon stated during the interview:

"Honestly, because of him and Triple H, that's how it started turning around. Edge was basically like, 'Do this, get a sauna, get a bike, you have to do this.' He basically sent me a Cliff-noted version of what he was doing because he had such a bad Achilles rupture, too, that they said he would never come back. When the complications started happening, that's when they told me I might not be coming back."

"Edge helped me out so much with telling me what type of therapy to do and routines that would help. I sent that to my therapist, and everything started to turn around. It was slow, but it started turning around."