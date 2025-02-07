Welcome to today's edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup, where we bring you the hottest and most interesting happenings behind the scenes in the world of the sports entertainment juggernaut. With SmackDown just hours away, there's a lot to get into.

Today's edition will feature massive creative plans for a female star to possibly get 'The Final Boss' character of The Rock, the possibility of a major return before WrestleMania 41, a crucial Drew McIntyre update after his reported fury backstage at the Royal Rumble, and the company reaching out to European talents for a very interesting reason.

Let's jump right into it:

#4. WWE has big creative plans for The Rock's daughter, Ava

The Rock's daughter, Ava, has been doing a fantastic job as the General Manager of NXT, and there are a lot of questions about what the future holds for her. Suffice to say, it's one where she will have a key role.

On the latest edition of WrestleVotes Radio on Backstage Pass, JoeyVotes and TC reported that WWE is putting big creative plans in place for Ava. It is expected that she will adopt her father's 'Final Boss' persona in some capacity, and it's something she could very well lean into.

TC noted on the show that Ava is going to have heat regardless of what she does in WWE, alluding to the accusations of nepotism. Either way, she seems to have garnered popularity organically with the smaller audience in NXT. On the main roster, the lights are much brighter and the voices are much louder.

#3. A huge update on Jade Cargill's WWE return

Jade Cargill in a photoshoot ahead of WrestleMania 40 (Pic Courtesy: WWE.com)

As of this writing, it has been 77 days since Jade Cargill was last on television, where she was brutally assaulted and written off with an injury. Bayley replaced her at Survivor Series: WarGames despite her differences with Bianca Belair, and it seems like she isn't the attacker.

Instead, there is heavy speculation that Naomi will be revealed as Cargill's attacker. Naomi directly benefited from her injury as she replaced Jade Cargill and became one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions.

Since then, Cargill has posted some "back from the dead" style photos on Instagram while putting no caption. This has led many to believe that she will be returning sooner rather than later.

According to PWInsider, Jade Cargill is training in the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida for a return. She could even be slated to return before WrestleMania 41. It will certainly be interesting to see where the story goes on SmackDown.

#2. WWE is reaching out to European talents ahead of WrestleMania 41

Germany, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Northern Ireland, Scotland, England, Austria, and the Netherlands will be hosting the sports entertainment juggernaut in a huge tour next month.

The European tour will lead to an unusual final month on the road to WrestleMania, as a large portion will be tapings of RAW and SmackDown. While European tours are an annual affair for WWE, this is more than just the regular house shows.

A report from Fightful Select revealed that WWE has been contacting talents from all over Europe for extra work during their shows.

The word "extra" here is key as it's likely that they will be using some independent wrestlers from around the countries they're touring in. So keep an eye out for members of the security team on RAW and SmackDown as some of them could be future superstars.

#1. An important update on Drew McIntyre

McIntyre is reportedly not happy with how things have been playing out (Pic Courtesy: WWE.com)

There's been a lot of talk about the status of Drew McIntyre after the way things unfolded at the 2025 Royal Rumble. He was eliminated by Damian Priest to set up a feud between the two heading into WrestleMania 41, but McIntyre was reportedly furious at an LA Knight botch that led to his elimination being a visible mishap.

This has fueled rumors that McIntyre is furious with WWE in general and he was pulled from the episode of RAW after the 2025 Royal Rumble.

As reported on PWInsider Elite, Drew McIntyre's status for the immediate future seems up in the air after everything that unfolded in the Royal Rumble. However, it was noted that the situation isn't as dire as it's being made out to be as both parties are very much in communication.

It seems to be a matter of when and not if McIntyre returns. However, the feud with Damian Priest is admittedly a bit underwhelming after the incredible 2024 that the Scotsman had.

