WWE Rumor Roundup: Forgotten Superstar returning as a surprise Royal Rumble entrant, Brock Lesnar WrestleMania match not happening - 22nd January 2020

Royal Rumble countdown/ Brock Lesnar.

We are back again with Sportskeeda's latest edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup.

With Royal Rumble set to take place this Sunday, a majority of the rumors unsurprisingly revolved around the PPV.

In a spoiler of sorts, a forgotten former Women's Champion has been tipped to make her in-ring return at the show.

Potential Royal Rumble plans for Braun Strowman were also revealed and it seems like The Monster Among Men could be in for a busy night.

There was also a rumor killer regarding a reported WrestleMania match for Brock Lesnar. There was also some speculation on what lied ahead for Rey Mysterio after his unsuccessful pursuit in regaining the United States Championship.

We also have details about the Superstars Paul Heyman wishes to push on RAW as six exciting names have been earmarked to enjoy a fair share of the spotlight on Monday nights.

That's pretty much the gist of what to expect in today's lineup. On that note, we present the latest WWE Rumor Roundup:

#5. Naomi returning at the Royal Rumble

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports that Naomi could make her TV return after a six-month layoff at the Royal Rumble PPV in Houston, Texas.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion has not wrestled a match since facing Sarah Logan on the Main Event taping in July last year.

Naomi had revealed back in September last year that she needed some time off due to issues in her personal life. She needed some time to recuperate and was waiting for the right moment to return to the ring.

Royal Rumble is the ideal place for comebacks and Mike Johnson feels that she will be back as one of the surprise entrants in the Women's match.

He also added that the plan is to get her back on SmackDown:

"The word making the rounds is that she will be returning shortly and will be placed on the Smackdown brand. The Royal Rumble would be the most logical place for that return."

