WWE Rumor Roundup: Former champion to be out of action for the entire 2023, Massive babyface star set to turn heel, Future plans for Roman Reigns

#3. WWE's reported plans for Roman Reigns' two titles

Last week on Monday Night RAW, Triple H made a massive announcement by revealing the new World Heavyweight Championship. With Roman Reigns drafted to SmackDown, RAW will soon crown a new world champion for the brand.

However, the introduction of the new title has raised some questions, the biggest of them being - are there three world titles now? Roman Reigns currently holds both the WWE and Universal Championships and carries both titles with him.

Xero News has reported that a new title has been made for the Tribal Chief, which could be called the "Undisputed Title" that would replace the WWE and Universal Championship. They have also reported that along with this, the new men's and women's tag team titles will also be revealed after the draft.

#2. Popular star set to turn heel and feud with Seth Rollins

✨𝕽𝖔𝖇 ✨ @x_rob_ going forward! #WWERAW Seth Rollins is 100% the only correct choice to win the World Heavyweight Championship ! He has worked so hard and the fans have been behind him for so long! Still one of the very very best in the ring and can easily lead the RAW brandgoing forward! #GiveSethTheTitle Seth Rollins is 100% the only correct choice to win the World Heavyweight Championship ! He has worked so hard and the fans have been behind him for so long! Still one of the very very best in the ring and can easily lead the RAW brand 🔥 going forward! #GiveSethTheTitle #WWERAW https://t.co/vSQgWgHNIk

WWE is yet to announce when and how the new World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned. However, early reports have suggested that Seth Rollins is currently the favorite to win the new title.

According to a report by Xero News, the current plan is to turn Drew McIntyre heel and have him feud with Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. McIntyre was drafted to Monday Night RAW on Night One of the 2023 Draft.

It should be noted that the Scottish Warrior has been away from WWE television for a while, and multiple reports have emerged about his contract status with the company. Drew McIntyre has been a babyface for over three years now, and it would be interesting to see how his heel turn works out.

#1. Former champion expected to be out of action for the entire 2023

The 2023 Draft features several stars from RAW, SmackDown, and even NXT. AJ Styles made his long-awaited return on SmackDown last week, and some more returns are also expected on Night Two of the draft. However, one major star that is not expected to return is Robert Roode.

The former NXT Champion has been out of action since June 2022. According to a recent report from Fightful, he could remain undrafted as the company expects him to be sidelined for the entire 2023. This is a disheartening update for his fans, who hoped to see him back in action soon.

What are your thoughts on the introduction of a new world title, and who do you think will be crowned the new World Heavyweight Champion?

