WWE Rumor Roundup - Former Champion considered to be dangerous in the ring, Big name has had talks with AEW, Secrecy over Keith Lee's status - 16th May 2021 

#5 One of 'Vince McMahon's big projects' was considered dangerous by WWE

Bruce Prichard and Conrad Thompson focussed on the 'WWE In Your House 7: Good Friends, Better Enemies' event on a recent edition of 'Something to Wrestle.'

The WWE In Your House 7 pay-per-view featured Ahmed Johnson, a star once tipped to be a leading talent in the WWE. Apart from a solitary Intercontinental Championship reign, Johnson had a largely forgettable run in WWE, which ended in 1998.

Ahmed Johnson was seen as one of Vince McMahon's biggest projects, and there could have been a possibility for him to even headline WrestleMania 13.

Conrad Thompson asked Bruce Prichard the following:

"We know that Ahmed Johnson was considered to be one of the next great big projects for Vince McMahon. If Ahmed would have progressed quickly, there could have been a chance where he's in the main event at WrestleMania 13?"

The current WWE Executive Director said that Ahmed Johnson had the look and charisma to become a WWE Champion. However, the company felt that Johnson was reckless in the ring, and his main event push never materialized.

"Absolutely. Ahmed was one of those guys that we looked at and said, 'This guy can be WWE Champion at some point.' He had all the charisma in the world. He had the personality. Unfortunately, he just didn't have that feel and was dangerous in the ring," Prichard stated. H/t WrestlingNews.co

Ahmed Johnson appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSkripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone a couple of months back, and he cleared the air about backstage reputation, among various other topics.

