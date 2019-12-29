WWE Rumor Roundup: Former Champion gets married, Veteran Superstar not allowed to wrestle anymore, Roman Reigns' future - 28th December 2019

WWE Rumor Roundup.

Don't we all hate slow news days? Well, the day that went by was certainly one of them.

Even the slowest of news days, however, have a few bright spots and we've unearthed a few noteworthy stories that make today's edition of the Rumor Roundup.

Today's lineup has a marriage, a return from injury, a veteran not being allowed to wrestle and a ridiculous stipulation of an upcoming match.

There were updates about the Survivor Series and Royal Rumble PPVs of the future.

Here is the latest edition of our daily WWE Rumor Roundup:

#5. Jerry Lawler on being on the 'no-touch' list, not being allowed to wrestle and more

Jerry 'The King' Lawler is 70 years old and he continues to wrestle outside the WWE. It's complete bonkers when you think about it!

As unsurprising as it may sound, Lawler will not be allowed to wrestle inside a WWE ring. The company has also put him on a 'no-touch' list.

The WWE Hall of Famer opened up about his in-ring status in the WWE on The Jerry Lawler Show and explained why he's not been involved in any sort of physical altercation on WWE TV.

The Authors of Pain recently attacked the temporary RAW color commentator Samoa Joe and Lawler was seen walking away as Rezar and Akam approached the announcers' table.

Lawler revealed that the doctors feel he is a liability to the company and have disallowed him from taking a bump inside the ring. He also admitted that there is a huge risk of a PR disaster with him wrestling again.

“Still, to this day, the people in WWE still feel like that’s not the case [Lawler being cleared to wrestle]. They keep me on the no-touch list and all of that kind of thing. We’ve talked about this before on the podcast. The doctors told Lauren, ‘We can’t clear him to go back in the ring because he’s a liability to the company.’”

“If they grant my request and they say, ‘Okay, we’ll let you decide what you think is best,’ and they let me go out there and wrestle again, and then something did happen again, it would be a PR disaster for the company.” H/t Credit: Danny Hart of Sportskeeda

